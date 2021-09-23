Phantom vs. Maybach Battle Tries to See If “Affordable” Luxury Beats Pomposity

Never thought about that from such an angle, but it turns out that even a comfortable luxobarge war will require the combatants to wear helmets. Both figuratively (when thinking about prices) and literally when trying to check up on things.
With a convoluted history and a couple of modern revivals, one can easily say that Daimler’s Maybach nameplate doesn’t have what it takes to compete with the “King,” the pinnacle of automotive luxury that is Rolls-Royce. But does it stop two well-intended Canadians from pitting them one against each other?
Of course not. We are dealing here with the (often) funny duo from the Throttle House channel on YouTube. And it’s also not the first time we have seen them trying to find out if they can enrage every Rolls-Royce aficionado out there. Alternatively, they might give more cannon fodder to the folks that consider that a Mercedes-Maybach can stand up to it from the same level.
Interestingly, they probably learned something from their previous Cullinan versus Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 experience. The need to use a helmet... both figuratively, when thinking about prices, and literally, when trying to play with the gimmicks. Even if some of the latter are virtual ones. Additionally, let’s also consider the fact that James allows Thomas to trick him into standing on his knees in front of these two vehicles...
Just check the intro to see what we mean. Afterward, the review becomes traditional, it’s true. But let’s talk about prices and why a Phantom gets pitted against a glorified S 580 in the first place. Apparently, the Rolls-Royce Phantom was commissioned for no less than $700k CAD (more than $550k at the current exchange rates).
Meanwhile, the Maybach S 580 retails in Canada for less than half the price. And it pits advanced German technology against the ultimate driving serenity of the British limo. Or, rather a mild hybrid V8 tries to fight off a classic V12. So, there you go, that’s the gist of everything in the form of a nutshell. But, then again, we really think it’s well worth spending 25 minutes of our time in the company of two of the most expensive and well-thought-out cars on the planet!
Of course not. We are dealing here with the (often) funny duo from the Throttle House channel on YouTube. And it’s also not the first time we have seen them trying to find out if they can enrage every Rolls-Royce aficionado out there. Alternatively, they might give more cannon fodder to the folks that consider that a Mercedes-Maybach can stand up to it from the same level.
Interestingly, they probably learned something from their previous Cullinan versus Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 experience. The need to use a helmet... both figuratively, when thinking about prices, and literally, when trying to play with the gimmicks. Even if some of the latter are virtual ones. Additionally, let’s also consider the fact that James allows Thomas to trick him into standing on his knees in front of these two vehicles...
Just check the intro to see what we mean. Afterward, the review becomes traditional, it’s true. But let’s talk about prices and why a Phantom gets pitted against a glorified S 580 in the first place. Apparently, the Rolls-Royce Phantom was commissioned for no less than $700k CAD (more than $550k at the current exchange rates).
Meanwhile, the Maybach S 580 retails in Canada for less than half the price. And it pits advanced German technology against the ultimate driving serenity of the British limo. Or, rather a mild hybrid V8 tries to fight off a classic V12. So, there you go, that’s the gist of everything in the form of a nutshell. But, then again, we really think it’s well worth spending 25 minutes of our time in the company of two of the most expensive and well-thought-out cars on the planet!