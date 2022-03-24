GMC Hummer EV Battles Rivian R1T and Plaid, Also the Indomitable Laws of Physics

What happens when you have a couple of brand-new EV pickup trucks at your disposal along with the Willow Springs straight? You drag and roll them, of course, complete with a bonkers EV crossover SUV twist!
Fans of Canada's Thomas Holland and Brit James Engelsman know very well they represent the entertaining (old fashion Top Gear-style) duo behind the Throttle House channel on YouTube. And that they are true petrolheads, not just another socialite couple trying to take advantage of the latest public trends. Emphasis on the word petrolheads because they are now pitching some vehicles that have neither exhaust fumes nor the usual engine noise.
Alas, they do know how to adapt to the times and find entertainment value in what are “simply the two newest EV trucks (on the North American market) going head-to-head.” And they are not far up North in their usual Canadian surroundings and instead they opted to visit the legendary Willow Springs International Motorsports Park in Kern County, California for both business and pleasure reasons.
So, on one side they have the tri-motor monster from Detroit, and on the other side, there is a quad-motor upstart from California, both prepared for some feisty drag and roll racing action. However, it turned out there was a little bit of space left in between the bed-equipped behemoths. Not much, just enough to also fit a bonkers Tesla Model X Plaid (yeah, the Cybertruck is nowhere in sight, still).
Thus, their duo drag race turned out to be a three-way head-to-head skirmish between the Watts to Freedom (short for WTF, really!), Cheetah, and an R1T with no marketing appellation for the best possible setting for such shenanigans. The dig action kicked off at the 3:18 mark and we are not going to spoil the fun in finding out who won... between the two EV trucks because, of course, the Plaid was in a league of its own.
Interestingly, it turned out the indomitable laws of physics were also present even during the two-way Hummer EV vs. R1T roll race that next started at the 4:55 mark. Then, and only then, followed the usually funny, ultimate words of wisdom from the hosts.
