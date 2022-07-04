Chevy Corvette Z06 Drag Races Camaro ZL1, It's a 7-Second Run for One of Them

Ever wondered if the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has what it takes in order to put the previous-generation Corvette Z06 in its corner in a straight-line sprint? Well, regardless of your answer, you are about to see a drag race between the two, albeit with a tuning twist.
As a matter of fact, the twist is much bigger, as both of them have received a lot of modifications under the hood. Judging by their quarter-mile times, each one has well over 1,000 horsepower available via the loud pedal, as well as the mandatory parachutes attached to their backs and drag radials.
Speaking of quarter-mile times, one of them was clocked at 7:46 seconds, with a 190.08 mph (306 kph) exit speed, and the other one did 8.39 seconds, at 167.22 mph (269 kph). The two met at the Street Car Takeover event, almost two weeks ago, at the zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC, though the video was uploaded on July 1, and got to race each other in the Street Racer Wild Class.
If you ignore the parachutes and sticky tires for increased traction that leads to improved takeoffs, there is absolutely nothing to indicate that they have a dizzying amount of thrust on tap. Without any outside intervention, the previous generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has 650 hp, produced by the 6.2-liter V8.
The Camaro ZL1 has an identical output and rocks the same lump under the hood, which enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in around 3.5 seconds. The stock muscle car can run the ¼-mile in around 10 seconds on a good day.
So, think you can spot the winner just by looking at the two? Probably not, so you’d better scroll down and hit the play button. The action starts at the 1:30 mark. Before that, the ‘Vette takes on one bad Honda Civic, and in the third race, it meets an angry Honda S2000.
