Lil Durk Reflects on the Fragility of Life After Serious Car Crash

A fender bender is enough to shake you up for the rest of the day and make you dread getting behind the wheel for a while. But when you flip your car over, it does get you thinking about the fragility of life, as Lil Durk just did.
In a new post on social media on Sunday, December 18, rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, revealed that he had just been in a car crash. He documented the aftermath of the scary incident with a photo showing a black vehicle flipped on its side in the middle of the road, small pieces of the car scattered on the road next to it.
The Chicago rapper didn't explain when or where the accident happened or whether he was behind the wheel. But the same set of photos shows him stepping into a black SUV. The one he was in at the time of the crash seems to be a RAM 1500 TRX pickup truck.
What he did do was reflect on the fragility of life, encouraging his 14 million followers to "live life," because "any day can be your last."
Naturally, his fellow peers jumped in the comment section to show their support, including Swizz Beatz, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, 2Rare, and more. While some asked for more details about what had happened, he didn’t reply, so we can only guess.
But the RAM 1500 TRX is a powerful ride, and you could lose control of it at any time, if you’re not paying attention to the road.
The Stellantis-sourced RAM 1500 TRX is put in motion by a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine, which sends 702 horsepower (712 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
With numbers like these, the RAM 1500 TRX is quite a beast. It could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in about 4.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 180 mph (190 kph). So, a lot of things could go wrong when pushing the limits of this one.
In the past, Lil Durk shared his appreciation for the pickup truck in a collaboration song with Lil Baby called "How It Feels," where the lyrics include a nod to the RAM, rapping, "TRX, the Hellcat motor inside a RAM truck." The same song also references a Lamborghini Urus with a Mansory kit. Rapper Lil Baby also owns a heavily modified plum RAM 1500 TRX on 24-inch gold Forgiato wheels, with Road Show International additions that take it to 752 horsepower.
It’s unclear whether Lil Durk’s RAM 1500 TRX received any power boost, but it looks like he learned the hard way just how powerful this pickup can be. Luckily, it seems that he wasn’t hurt in this unfortunate event.
The Chicago rapper didn't explain when or where the accident happened or whether he was behind the wheel. But the same set of photos shows him stepping into a black SUV. The one he was in at the time of the crash seems to be a RAM 1500 TRX pickup truck.
What he did do was reflect on the fragility of life, encouraging his 14 million followers to "live life," because "any day can be your last."
Naturally, his fellow peers jumped in the comment section to show their support, including Swizz Beatz, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, 2Rare, and more. While some asked for more details about what had happened, he didn’t reply, so we can only guess.
But the RAM 1500 TRX is a powerful ride, and you could lose control of it at any time, if you’re not paying attention to the road.
The Stellantis-sourced RAM 1500 TRX is put in motion by a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine, which sends 702 horsepower (712 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
With numbers like these, the RAM 1500 TRX is quite a beast. It could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in about 4.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 180 mph (190 kph). So, a lot of things could go wrong when pushing the limits of this one.
In the past, Lil Durk shared his appreciation for the pickup truck in a collaboration song with Lil Baby called "How It Feels," where the lyrics include a nod to the RAM, rapping, "TRX, the Hellcat motor inside a RAM truck." The same song also references a Lamborghini Urus with a Mansory kit. Rapper Lil Baby also owns a heavily modified plum RAM 1500 TRX on 24-inch gold Forgiato wheels, with Road Show International additions that take it to 752 horsepower.
It’s unclear whether Lil Durk’s RAM 1500 TRX received any power boost, but it looks like he learned the hard way just how powerful this pickup can be. Luckily, it seems that he wasn’t hurt in this unfortunate event.