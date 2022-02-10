Lil Durk Got His Ferrari, It's an F8 Tributo, and Yes, He Paid Cash

Over a week ago, rapper Lil Durk took it to social media to share that he needed a Ferrari “ASAP.” He even showed a bag full of money to prove he was serious about it. Now, he introduces us to his white Ferrari F8 Tributo.
A lot of celebrities feel the need to check some boxes with the vehicles they own. And rappers and supercars go hand in hand, so Lil Durk is no different.
Although his garage includes a lot of modern vehicles, the rapper realized that he does not own a model from Ferrari. A week ago, he took it to Instagram Stories with a short video of him holding a bag of cash, and he wrote: “I need a Rari, all cash.” He tagged dealership Road Show International, and added he needs it “asap, asap.”
A week later, he introduced everyone to his new purchase: a white Ferrari F8 Tributo. It’s uncertain if the dealership he tagged helped him, although they reshared his request at the time.
With a series of pictures of him next to the supercar, the rapper wrote: “I really paid all cash for dat,” and he couldn’t look prouder, and even laid on the hood of the Ferrari. He did not give us a glimpse of the interior, however.
His model, the Ferrari F8 Tributo comes with the company's 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Mated to a 7-speed automatic DCT transmission, the power unit delivers 700 horsepower and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. Like you would expect from a Ferrari car, the F8 Tributo can handle speed very well, sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds with a top speed electronically limited at 211 mph (340 kph).
And this shows us that, when you can afford everything thanks to your $4 million net worth like Lil Durk has, all you have to do is ask, and you shall receive.
