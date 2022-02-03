Lil Durk Needs a Ferrari in His Collection “ASAP,” Has a Bag of Cash Ready

For celebrities, vehicles show status more than anything else. There are a few brands that can’t miss from anyone’s garage, and Lil Durk figured he “needs” a Ferrari “ASAP.” In order to fix the issue, he a dealership to help him, showing a bag full of cash.
Recently, rapper Lil Durk (re)started the money challenge, by writing a short message with cash on the stairs. That pushed other rappers to join and flaunt their wealth, as well. Soulja Boy and 50 Cent reminded everyone that they did it before it was cool, but they haven’t established who did it first yet.
But now, Lil Durk continues to show everyone just how wealthy he is. As of 2022, the rapper has a net worth of $3 million, and he stores a lot of it in cash. Recently, he pointed some fun at the official numbers on Instagram, writing: “They got my net worth 3million who ever did that failed math class because I got that in Richards only,” as he shared a picture of him wearing a Richard Mille watch, and a lot of diamonds.
His latest short video on Instagram Stories shows him holding a bag of cash, and he wrote: “I need a Rari, all cash.” He tagged dealership Road Show International, and added he needs it “asap, asap.”
The rapper didn’t specify which model or why he desperately needs one. But he might have something in mind that requires a Ferrari.
His collection holds quite some diverse vehicles, but not one from the Maranello-based manufacturer. He owns a Lamborghini Urus and a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (which is a luxury SUV that can’t miss from any rapper’s collection), a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a Cadillac Eldorado Custom, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and a Chevy Blazer Monster Truck.
While he doesn’t seem to have a clear preference for any brand, it definitely can’t hurt to add any type of Ferrari to his garage. Most likely, he might add an SF90 Stradale or an F8 Tributo, but I guess we’ll have to wait for his update.
