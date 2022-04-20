Lil Durk Is All About Style, Switches From Rolls-Royce Ghost to Wajer Yacht

Being famous comes with a lot of responsibilities and strings attached. There’s a lot of pressure on always looking the part, and it’s important to maintain a certain image. Rappers also fit into this category, and Lil Durk made sure everyone knows he travels in luxurious rides, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Wajer yacht.
Over the last couple of days, rapper Lil Durk has been enjoying himself using different means of transportation. First, he posted a series of pictures of himself in front of a black Rolls-Royce Ghost. He captioned the pictures shared on April 19: “The most hated and the most loved I balance it.”
The Ghost Lil Durk posed with is from the previous generation, but that doesn’t make it less interesting. The British carmaker put a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine under the hood, which sends 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,520 revs and a torque of 577 lb-ft (782 Nm) at 1,500 rpm to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The luxury sedan can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
The same day, he took it to his Instagram Stories with a short video that shows him at the helm of a Wajer yacht, enjoying the sunny day with some of his friends.
When it comes to the Wajer yacht, it’s difficult to say which model he was sailing on. The Netherlands-based luxury boat maker produces open day-yachts with lengths of up to 77 ft (23 m). The brand characterizes its vessels as a "blend of elegance and performance," and they come with innovative features for maximum comfort.
Lil Durk's latest adventures took place two days after Billboard announced that his seventh album, 7220, topped the Billboard 200 again, five weeks after its release and four weeks after bowing out of the top spot on March 26.
