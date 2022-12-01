Swizz Beatz Hints at Adding Another Ferrari Soon, and It's a Purosangue

There might be a new Ferrari addition to DJ Swizz Beatz’s garage coming soon, because he has just hinted that he ordered the brand’s most recently unveiled model, the Purosangue.
Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kaseem Dean, is a big Ferrari fan and everything around him proves that. He owns a huge collection of both "regular" and limited-edition Ferraris and has just announced he might be getting another one soon. The most recent addition was a black and white Ferrari Monza SP2 that he got for his 44th birthday.
In a new series of pictures shared on his Instagram Stories in late November, the DJ hinted that he might be getting a Ferrari Purosangue. The Maranello brand officially unveiled the four-door vehicle in early September this year.
Rumored to be an SUV, the company shied away from that term and simply called it a four-door. It has a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, rated at 715 horsepower (725 ps) at 7,750 rpm and 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) at 6,260 rpm. It also has a price of almost $400,000.
Swizz Beatz seems to have opted for the Verde British paint from the Historical category, or "ZaZA Green," as he called it in his Instagram Story. When it comes to the wheels, he seems to have gone for the Forged Wheels in Orbit Grey/ Diamond Cut, with Aluminum brake calipers. And, for the cabin, he chose the Style Seats with Tortora Alcantara leather.
In his collection, the famous DJ has a few limited-edition models such as both Icona Monza SP1 and SP2, the Enzo, plus a LaFerrari. Besides these, he also has an F8 Tributo and an SF90 Stradale.
This is why, just a few days ago, fellow musician Meek Mill asked him for help in getting a Purosangue. It’s unclear whether he helped Meek with one or if he actually sent the order for a Purosangue for himself. But Ferrari has just announced they stopped taking orders for theif latest model, as the four-door vehicle has been sold out for the next two years.
But given his extended Ferrari collection, we think he might be able to get one.
