Lexus Teases All New Vehicle, Possibly New ES

On April 25, in Beijing, Lexus says it will unveil an all-new vehicle. The carmaker released on Tuesday a teaser image to go with the announcement, but stopped short of providing additional details.
The official teaser was released hours after an alleged leak of the new ES sedan hit the web on Tuesday, increasing the chances that the car presented by the Japanese is the model which will replace the GS.
On Lexus Europe’s Twitter account the new vehicle is described as “more than just a pretty face.” Whatever the car will bring to the market when it is unveiled, the carmaker promises the car will “radically transform the concept of comfort for luxury consumers all over the world.”
A replacement for the GS model has been rumored for more than a year, and that replacement is said to come in the form of the new generation ES.
The reason behind this decision is the fact that the two models are similar in size and price. What’s more, the ES is very close in term of design and technologies with the Toyota Camry, making the idea of going the ES way a financially-sound one for the Japanese.
According to available information, the new ES will use Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform that underpins various models starting with the Prius introduced in 2015.
The fact that the carmaker says the new model will be a global car hints to the model selling in Europe as well, a market where the GS has gained little traction and from where the Camry is absent.
The ES has been present in the Lexus lineup since the brand’s inception in 1989. The current version, the sixth, has been introduced in 2015 as a facelift to the 2012 model year.
More details about the possible new ES is likely to be released as the official launch date approaches.
