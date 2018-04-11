autoevolution
 

Lexus Teases All New Vehicle, Possibly New ES

11 Apr 2018, 8:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
On April 25, in Beijing, Lexus says it will unveil an all-new vehicle. The carmaker released on Tuesday a teaser image to go with the announcement, but stopped short of providing additional details.
4 photos
Submerged Lexus in swimming pool in Uxbridge, BostonSubmerged Lexus in swimming pool in Uxbridge, BostonSubmerged Lexus in swimming pool in Uxbridge, Boston
The official teaser was released hours after an alleged leak of the new ES sedan hit the web on Tuesday, increasing the chances that the car presented by the Japanese is the model which will replace the GS.

On Lexus Europe’s Twitter account the new vehicle is described as “more than just a pretty face.” Whatever the car will bring to the market when it is unveiled, the carmaker promises the car will “radically transform the concept of comfort for luxury consumers all over the world.”

A replacement for the GS model has been rumored for more than a year, and that replacement is said to come in the form of the new generation ES.

The reason behind this decision is the fact that the two models are similar in size and price. What’s more, the ES is very close in term of design and technologies with the Toyota Camry, making the idea of going the ES way a financially-sound one for the Japanese.

According to available information, the new ES will use Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform that underpins various models starting with the Prius introduced in 2015.

The fact that the carmaker says the new model will be a global car hints to the model selling in Europe as well, a market where the GS has gained little traction and from where the Camry is absent.

The ES has been present in the Lexus lineup since the brand’s inception in 1989. The current version, the sixth, has been introduced in 2015 as a facelift to the 2012 model year.

More details about the possible new ES is likely to be released as the official launch date approaches.
Lexus ES Lexus GS Toyota Camry teaser
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
LEXUS models:
LEXUS UXLEXUS UX CrossoverLEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactAll LEXUS models  
 
 