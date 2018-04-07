Toyota Recalls 6,000 Cars on Sudden Loss of Braking Assist

Japanese manufacturer Toyota announced this week it would conduct a recall of certain models in the United States after a fault has been discovered in the vacuum pump assembly.
According to Toyota, a component in the respective assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly and over time could lead to the sudden loss of braking assist while driving. The driver is notified of the failure by the illumination of a warning light, a warning message and an audible tone.
The cars involved in the recall are 2018 Camry and Highlander, and 2017 Sienna and Tacoma. One model from the Lexus lineup, the RX350, is also affected by this possible fault. The carmaker did not say whether it is aware of incidents caused by this problem.
“For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the vacuum pump with a new one at no cost to customers. All known owners of all the involved vehicles will receive a notification by first class mail by late May,” says Toyota in a statement.
Owners of the said vehicles who want to know in advance whether the cars they drive are subject to this recall can go to the official website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
This recall is the third one involving the Camry this year. Last week Toyota said it might need to replace engines as a whole on some 1,730 vehicles, after it found the pistons were produced with a “diameter larger than the specification."
Back in February, 11,800 Camrys of the same 2018 model year were designated for a recall due to the possibility that the fuel pipes and the fuel hoses in the engine compartment were not properly connected during the assembly process.
As for the Lexus, it too is subject to another recall caused by a possible problem with the air bag systems.
