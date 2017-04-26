autoevolution

Lexus GS Might Be Replaced By ES' Successor, Report Claims

 
26 Apr 2017, 14:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Lexus is reportedly serious about not making another GS after 2018, when the current model will stop its manufacturing cycle.
There’s no official word yet, but another report claiming to know more about the situation has emerged. This time, it comes from the Russians at Auto Review, who say that the replacement of the GS will also be the successor of the ES.

The latter is in the same segment as the GS, but positioned differently, and with an architecture that is based on front-wheel-drive.

The ES is selling well in Russia, and it already had a similar size and price with the GS. Thanks to its similarities with the Toyota Camry, the ES is more affordable to develop an alternative, and it can also be priced in a competitive way when compared to its German rivals.

Meanwhile, the GS sees no shot at being replaced because it did not achieve the sales figures expected from its creators. According to the same source, the Russian market has seen the discontinuation of most of the GS line except for the GS F.

The replacement of the GS and ES will come in the form of a single model, which will ride on Toyota’s TNGA platform. While this hypothesis is plausible, we do not have any confirmation from official sources.

We should have seen the prototype of the replacement GS on the road by now, in the form of spyshots, but that has not happened yet.

The only question mark regarding the GS’ replacement is on the European market, where the ES has not acquired the traction it registered in Russia. Toyota does not sell the Camry in Europe either, so the new model would introduce the platform on the Old Continent.

Fortunately, Toyota plans to sell the TNGA configuration on a global scale, so launching it in Europe under the form of the replacement of the GS and ES would be a solution. It also strengthens the possibility of these rumors being true.
Lexus GS Lexus Lexus ES Lexus Hybrid Russia Toyota rumor
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

LEXUS GS 450h81
2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71