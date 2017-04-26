Lexus GS Might Be Replaced By ES' Successor, Report Claims

Lexus
is reportedly serious about not making
another GS
after 2018, when the current model will stop its manufacturing cycle.
There’s no official word yet, but another report claiming to know more about the situation has emerged. This time, it comes from the Russians at Auto Review
, who say that the replacement of the GS will also be the successor of the ES.
The latter is in the same segment as the GS, but positioned differently, and with an architecture that is based on front-wheel-drive.
The ES
is selling well in Russia
, and it already had a similar size and price with the GS. Thanks to its similarities with the Toyota Camry, the ES is more affordable to develop an alternative, and it can also be priced in a competitive way when compared to its German
rivals.
Meanwhile, the GS sees no shot at being replaced because it did not achieve the sales figures expected from its creators. According to the same source, the Russian market has seen the discontinuation of most of the GS line except for the GS F.
The replacement of the GS and ES will come in the form of a single model, which will ride on Toyota’s TNGA platform. While this hypothesis is plausible, we do not have any confirmation from official sources.
We should have seen the prototype of the replacement GS on the road by now, in the form of spyshots, but that has not happened yet.
The only question mark regarding the GS’ replacement is on the European market, where the ES has not acquired the traction it registered in Russia. Toyota does not sell the Camry in Europe either, so the new model would introduce the platform on the Old Continent.
Fortunately, Toyota
plans to sell the TNGA configuration on a global scale, so launching it in Europe under the form of the replacement of the GS and ES would be a solution. It also strengthens the possibility of these rumors being true.