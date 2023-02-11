Lexus Enhances Wellbeing in the 2023 NX via Many Premium Techy Features

One of the automotive brands genuinely focusing on creating luxurious vehicles is Lexus. By pushing the boundaries of design, technology, craftsmanship, and customer care, the brand seeks to create unforgettable experiences for its customers. One of their newer cars is the NX - the second generation was introduced last year, and this latest version packs a bunch of useful features I'd like to talk about today.
But before we go into detail, let me tell you a bit about the NX. The 2023 model is available in four versions: NX, NX F Sport Handling, NX Hybrid, and NX Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and in various configurations, from the entry-level NX 250 to the top-of-the-line NX 450h+ F Sport Handling AWD, each with different styling elements, technology, and capabilities. Each vehicle is then categorized into different grades, such as Comfort, Business, and Executive. Regarding how much you'll have to empty out of your pockets, the lowest base price you'll find is $40,205 (€37,555), while the most expensive version costs $59,905 (about €55,960).
The onboard ambiance was developed according to Lexus' Omotenashi principles of hospitality from the Japanese culture. What this means is that the brand paid extra attention to details that anticipate the need and expectations of its premium SUV customers.
The wellbeing of its driver and passengers is also critical for Lexus – the term "wellbeing" encompasses several factors, such as health and safety, but it can also refer to how Lexus customers feel inside their vehicles. Below, I will tackle the different aspects of wellbeing and how the automaker addresses them.
next-gen nanoe X air purifying technology from Panasonic is fitted on all new NX vehicles. The system discharges mildly acidic nanoe ions into the cabin atmosphere through the A/C vents, which helps destroy bacteria, viruses, pollen, and other allergens. What's more, it can also eliminate foul odors and stop moisture evaporation, keeping your hair and skin hydrated. And this isn't just a random claim – various academic bodies and organizations have tested the technology and demonstrated it could inhibit more than 99% of bacteria and viruses in one hour.
Entertainment is also undoubtedly part of our wellbeing – Lexus offers a fantastic listening experience with a bespoke system from luxury audio specialists Mark Levinson, although it comes as an option. Another way of killing time besides listening to music is browsing through the 9.8-inch standard screen. However, for more convenience, you can also opt for a Lexus Link Connect 14-inch multimedia screen with cloud navigation, which is also an option for Comfort, Business, and Executive grade vehicles.
To make things more intuitive for the driver, the switch layout on the center console was revised, grouping the driving-related functions and making them easier to operate when at a standstill.
vehicle theft – the latest NX features the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) keyless theft prevention technology. The UWB system doesn't just approximate the distance between the key and the car, like conventional keyless entry systems; instead, it identifies the exact location to ensure the NX operates only for its rightful users.
Regarding safety while behind the wheel, the NX is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which blends a multitude of safety features. I'll tell you a bit about each – the Pre-Collision System can detect other road-going vehicles, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists, and provide steering and braking assistance if needed. Furthermore, a Lane Tracing Assist system can help keep you centered in your lane by steering and delivering alerts.
The NX can use a built-in camera to read certain road signs and give you more information on the instrument panel or the extra Head-Up Display. Moreover, a Dynamic Radar Cruise Control system can automatically speed up or slow down to keep you at a preset speed and distance from the vehicle ahead. It can also detect curves in the road and reduce vehicle speed as needed.
All new Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid models will enjoy better fuel economy through the new Predictive Efficient Drive system, which optimizes the use of the battery. The system is paired with embedded navigation to identify regular locations for sudden deceleration. Moreover, it can proactively charge the battery to minimize engine use when it knows traffic is coming up.
Although the exact timing for the release of the new Lexus NX will differ depending on each market, the tech-filled machine will be introduced in Europe starting this spring.
