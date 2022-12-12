Lexus Literally Provides a Breath of Fresh Air With Nano Particle Diffusion Technology

With pollution constantly on the rise, the automotive industry is finding ways to keep in-car environments as fresh as possible. For instance, some Lexus vehicles feature the company's next-gen nanoe X particle diffusion technology, designed to offer an enjoyable driving atmosphere.
Panasonic created the technology, and it essentially acts as an invisible barrier that eliminates unpleasant particles and inhibits bacteria, viruses, pollens, and other allergens. A significant development for the new-gen tech is that it releases ten times more particles per second than the originally developed one, from 480 billion to 4.8 trillion.
The new nanoe X technology was introduced last year in the Lexus ES executive saloon. It is now available on the new RX, the new-gen RZ, and the UX as a feature of the Lexus Climate Concierge system. More models will follow next year.
So, by this point, you might be wondering, "How does this work?". Well, the technology releases water molecules containing hydroxyl radicals, which are potent oxidants that humans also naturally produce in our bodies. They react with surrounding elements in the atmosphere, inhibit the growth of pollutants, and neutralize their effects, even PM2.5 particles.
That means no more bad odors or intoxicating fumes from the car in front of you. Hire vehicles and cars that carry multiple users can keep the air safe even in heavily polluted urban areas. Moreover, it can stop moisture evaporation, keeping your hair and skin hydrated.
Various organizations and academic bodies have independently tested the nanoe X technology and have shown that it can inhibit more than 99% of bacteria and viruses in one hour. Also, given the worldwide health crisis, it can't hurt to have an additional barrier against potential threats. It'll be interesting to observe whether this type of technology will eventually become the norm for auto manufacturers. For now, Lexus is doing all it can to take care of its customers' well-being.
The new nanoe X technology was introduced last year in the Lexus ES executive saloon. It is now available on the new RX, the new-gen RZ, and the UX as a feature of the Lexus Climate Concierge system. More models will follow next year.
So, by this point, you might be wondering, "How does this work?". Well, the technology releases water molecules containing hydroxyl radicals, which are potent oxidants that humans also naturally produce in our bodies. They react with surrounding elements in the atmosphere, inhibit the growth of pollutants, and neutralize their effects, even PM2.5 particles.
That means no more bad odors or intoxicating fumes from the car in front of you. Hire vehicles and cars that carry multiple users can keep the air safe even in heavily polluted urban areas. Moreover, it can stop moisture evaporation, keeping your hair and skin hydrated.
Various organizations and academic bodies have independently tested the nanoe X technology and have shown that it can inhibit more than 99% of bacteria and viruses in one hour. Also, given the worldwide health crisis, it can't hurt to have an additional barrier against potential threats. It'll be interesting to observe whether this type of technology will eventually become the norm for auto manufacturers. For now, Lexus is doing all it can to take care of its customers' well-being.