2023 Lexus RX and RZ Gain New Specs, Options and Engines in U.S.

The LA Auto Show has Lexus bringing two Rs under the spotlights: the all-new RX for 2023 and the all-electric RZ. The Japanese manufacturer presents the latest member of the RX family as a completely new design, from “the wheels to the roof rails,” that premieres a pair of equipping grades, the Premium+ and the F SPORT Performance.
Built on a brand-new global platform, the luxury crossover will offer six trim levels – Standard, Premium, Premium+ (a first for the RX models), and Luxury. For the thrills, the F Sport Handling and the top-of-the-game F Sport Performance (also an RX novelty, available only on the 500h version) complete the offer.
The long list of optional extras includes the Digital Key, the Lexus Interface Multimedia System, and Safety System+ 3.0. This last feature covers several active and passive safety traits: pedestrian detection, lane tracing, lane departure alert, road sign recognition, dynamic cruise control, or intelligent beams that automatically switch between hi- and low-mode.
Four new powertrains push the RX into life – the turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four gasoline engine producing 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque (279 PS / 430 Nm). The 2.5-liter naturally aspirated straight-four (246 hp, 233 lb-ft – 249 ps, 316 Nm) sparks the hybrid assembly. The top-rated 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbo (366 hp, 406 lb-ft / 371 ps, 550 Nm) equips the F SPORT Performance RX 500h. A fourth option will become available “at a later date,” a plug-in hybrid (again, a new option for the RX range).
Inching ever closer to the electric sector, the RZ 450e - Lexus’ first global battery electric vehicle model – will go on sale “in early 2023.” The car sports the new DIRECT4, an all-wheel drive system that compiles wheel speed, acceleration, and steering angle data to distribute drive force between front and rear on a 100:0 to 0:100 ratio.
The innovative transmission is centered around the high-output electronic axle (eAxle), which compactly integrates the motor, transaxle, and inverter. The 71.4 kWh battery helps the electric motors deliver their 312 hp (316 ps), with an estimated range of 220 miles (354 km) between charges (on 18-inch wheels) and a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) time of 5.2 seconds.
