Lexus Unveils Temporary Art Installation at ICA Miami, Meet Shaped by Air

Lexus has unveiled a new art installation in Miami, which is called Shaped by Air. The creator behind the art installation is Suchi Reddy, who is the founder of Reddymade Architecture and Design. The vehicle-shaped installation can be seen at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami, and it also marks Reddy's first public project in the city.
Attendees at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami will get to see the work in the Sculpture Garden, and it is visible to them immediately upon arrival due to its position. It comes as a to-scale interpretation of Lexus's Electrified Sport, and it is enveloped by cooling mist and warm light due to its placement on a dedicated platform.
The leaflike shapes in a vibrant shade of green, which are a part of the installation, are a subtle nod to the cutouts of Henri Matisse, as the New York-based artist explained. The new installation will be on view until December 11th, 2022, and it is neighbored by sculptures by Pedro Reyes and artist duo Allora & Calzadilla.
All these sculptures exist in harmony with the garden's greenery, which makes it even more interesting to see in person rather than just view as images in a gallery.
The installation is made from steel and aluminum that are post-consumer sourced, which means that the artwork is also sustainable. We are writing about a 20-foot and seven-inches long sculpture (ca. 627 cm), with a depth of six feet (182 cm), and a height of nine feet (274 cm). Yes, it is hard to miss when arriving, indeed, as it is longer than a Lexus LS or RX, if you think about it.
Since the art installation is out in the open air, mist clings to its metal body overnight, which makes it appear as if it is in motion when viewed in the early hours of the day. Moreover, it also appears as if it is levitating when viewed from certain angles, while various shadows cast unexpected patterns on the surrounding surfaces during the day.
Sadly, we cannot get you all to the ICA Miami to see what we have just described, but they say that a picture amounts to 1,000 words, so check it out for yourself in the photo gallery.
