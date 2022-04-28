Kia Stinger GT Morphs Into Coupe Body, Turns South Korean Muscle Car Material

Some virtual automotive artists function like clockwork and never stray too far away from their focused visions. Such is the case with Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, and his Americana-style imagination.
Traditionally, this CGI expert uploads something new on his social media reel daily, and most of the time, we are dealing with something vintage or modern from North America. Sure, there is always a bit of leeway for his home of “imagination land, the place for photoshop’d 80s & 90s classics.” This is because the G-body fan and owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-type also likes to dabble with the 1970s or the 2000s (and above) from time to time.
We have also seen Asian models visit his virtual realm – but they were always relevant to the grand North American car picture. Such was the case with the recent 2023 Nissan Z that became a subtle and modern Fairlady Z432 clone by using modified Z Proto DNA. Or the moment when a Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro got treated to a “McFly Edition” to make us feel like the mid-size Japanese pickup truck sorely missed going back to the future…
Interestingly, he also loves to swing away from the “JDM” crowd and also touch on “KDM” subjects – though that happens even rarer. Now, the latest digital project has brought back to our attention the cool yet doomed Kia Stinger GT liftback. Only that, remembering the fantasy looks of the 2014 Kia GT4 Stinger concept car from the North American International Auto Show, he also morphed the regular production version into a feisty two-door Coupe.
Simply dubbed Kia Stinger Coupe, the resulting vision will surely remain merely wishful thinking. Even though fans of the author already imagined it as a possible South Korean muscle car contender against the traditional Mustang and Co. rivals!
