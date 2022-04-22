“Targa” Chevy Monte Carlo SS Hides a Digital ZR1 Secret Under Transparent Hood

Some people have the fortitude to always do what they love, and sharing their passions with an entire world is just a natural step for them. Of course, we are talking about virtual automotive artists here.
Take Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, for example. He is a true CGI expert when it comes to all things Americana (with a side of JDM, from time to time). And while he calls the social media reel as “home of imagination land – the place for my photoshop’d 80s & 90s classics,” there is never a shortage of modern variety, as well.
For instance, just recently, he got the quirky idea that a super truck like the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX would also look good with a Single Cab body. Well, all we can say is that he was not wrong to provide us with a visual result of that vision, even if we already know that Stellantis will never unleash the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 in such a short configuration.
Alas, he never forgets to circle back from time to time to his one true passion: General Motors’ G-body series. After all, he proudly owns a 1986 Buick Regal T-Type. However, if his latest project were real and not merely wishful thinking, he might have changed the papers! So, what we have here is a serene, light-blue fourth-generation 1983-1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS two-door. Well, sort of, since the G-body was treated to a quick series of digital changes that make it entirely desirable even for diehard fans of contemporary sports cars! This is because the author decided that just chopping off part of the roof and making this former GM coupe a cool rival to air-cooled Porsche 911 Targa models was just not enough.
Thus, this CGI Targa Monte Carlo SS also comes “with a little something extra under the hood,” which can be seen through a transparent portion of the lengthy hood. And there is no need to guess what the heck of a cool V8 it is, as the hashtags easily spilled the Chevy Corvette ZR1 swap secret!
