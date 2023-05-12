John Cena's Favorite Car Model Is Back: Bid Now or Forever Hold Your Peace(maker)

With the 'Fast X' release date right around the corner, what better time than now to nab a car that belonged to a 'Fast and Furious' star, right? Yes, John Cena's 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge is back on the auction block, and this time, it no longer has any reserves holding hopeful bidders back.
Cena is returning to fill the shoes of Toretto's lil bro Jakob in the upcoming 'Fast X' film releasing next week. It will also be around this time that the 'Fast and Furious' actor's '69 Pontiac GTO will be reprising its role as an auction piece. Unlike the base GTO of this era, the Judge variant carried all the extra goodies, including a rear spoiler, distinctive handlebar Hurst shifter, and signature decals, among others.
Standard models sported a 6.6-liter eight-cylinder engine rated at 350 horsepower, while the Judge variant received the upgraded Ram Air IV V8 power plant producing 370 horsepower. Opting for the Judge package at the time would've added another $337 to your total bill; keep in mind this was in the 60s, translating to about a $3,000 plus premium. What you get, however, is essentially a stripped-down, performance-focused GTO featuring the lineup's top-of-the-line motor and the title of actor Sammy Davis Jr.'s iconic TV persona.
General Motors limited the production of this specific Pontiac GTO Judge engine combo to only 239 examples for the '69 year model, making each unit as rare as they are brawny. For such a legendary nameplate, it's no wonder Cena went to great lengths to have his second-generation Carousel Red GTO Judge restored. While the actor's efforts finally paid off once the old GTO was brought back to life, not everyone was digging the results of its restoration.
Cena evidently held the car in high regard, with the “Fast and Furious” star even hailing the Judge variant as the best model in his collection at one point. In an interview, Cena lauded the GTO Judge's wild design, saying it looked fast from its aesthetics alone. In 2022, Cena's revamped Pontiac went to an online auction site but failed to sell after its reserve price wasn't met – bidding maxed out at $97,000. A commenter on the same listing claimed that its highest bid reached $130,000 in a previous auction, yet it still didn't sell.
Given that a similar example was sold within the same year for $143,000, you might think Cena's GTO had a similar reserve price at the time. But now, it seems like the car owned by the popular Peacemaker himself is expected to sell higher than past bidders were willing to pay... much higher.
Although some buyers might see this Pontiac's imperfections as factors holding back its price, they can also lead to making it even more valuable. Take its engine, for example. What makes the actor's '69 GTO Judge original Ram Air IV V8 engine different from the rest is how its serial was 129 numbers apart from its chassis VIN. The number mismatch was allegedly due to a factory error, making it quite a special case. So, what's the expected price for this flawed yet unique example formerly owned by a leading 'Fast X' cast mate? Well, the iconic Judge is estimated to sell for about $250,000 to $300,000 this time around.
Bidding for Cena's former muscle mobile will start from May 12 to 20. Anyone willing to pick it up by then can probably drive it just in time for the 'Fast X' world premiere dropping on May 19. Wouldn't it be sweet to roll up at the theaters in a ride that used to be owned by one of the Torettos? Jakob would be proud.
Muscleman meets muscle machine
Earning the title of John Cena's favorite car isn't easy, especially for an auto enthusiast known for having an eclectic collection of cars ranging from European exotics to Japanese tuners. Of course, it's equally difficult for a certified muscleman like Cena not to have a thing for American muscle cars. The GTO judge, in particular, holds a special place in the celebrity wrestler's heart. In the late 2000s, Cena took his own second-generation GTO to a shop where it began its restoration journey. The WWE star even kept track of the restoration process, taking pictures and documenting multiple stages of the car's bodywork and re-upholstery.
Here comes the Judge again
When Cena's GTO was previously auctioned, several comments on its listing expressed hesitance over bidding for it after pointing out numerous flaws regarding its panel fitment. Some described its panel alignment as "horrible," while others believed it needed more work to be deemed a Concours-worthy build. Out of 65 bids, nobody was willing to take Cena's ride to six figures, with some citing fears over paying ludicrous amounts for its upkeep as reasons to avoid it altogether.
Considering the '69 Judge's restoration expenses alone amounted to $100,000 already, it shouldn't be surprising why its previous five-figure top bid wasn't enough to seal the deal. Fortunately for bidders on a tight budget, it's still possible to nab Cena's pre-owned GTO for under six figures as it will now have no reserve price – that means it will simply go to the highest bidder.
