Fast and Furious 10 Official Teaser Is Out and It Reveals Nothing About the Plot

May 19. That’s when the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise hits theaters, and with so little time left until then, we’ve got our very first teaser of the movie. It’s short, and totally unrevealing, but definitely worth a look, as it shows, for the first time, the entire ensemble of stars taking part in the project. Oh, and it also serves as an announcement that tickets are on sale.
Officially, Fast and Furious 10 is supposed to be the last of a series that started 22 years ago. It brings together pretty much all the characters that meant something for the flick over the years, minus perhaps the most important one, who is no longer among us. To that, it adds a few new names that kind of make you feel sorry it all ends here. Buy hey, Fast and Furious has shown it can produce spinoffs, albeit bad ones, so who knows…
The teaser, which you can see attached below this text, shows pretty much the entire main cast of the film, accompanied by some of the (probably) many cars we’ll get to see on the big screen.
It all opens, of course, with the man, Vin Diesel himself, and the mandatory Dodge Charger he loves so much. Then, in rapid succession, we burn through the long list of stars playing a part in this flick, both returning and new: Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and more.
The events supposed to unfold in Fast X, as it’s also known, are not public, but given both the cast and how the previous movies played out, we expect nothing short of spectacular. Warning though, spectacular does not necessarily mean believable or good, and we’re used to Fast and Furious going off the rails with unrealistic ideas lately.
It was an instant hit, snatching an impressive-for-the-time $207 million globally – keep in mind just $38 million went into making it. So it was followed by eight more movies to date, but not all of them kept true to the original story.
From street racers, the main characters became over the years thieves, spies, soldiers and even astronauts flying in a rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero, so it kind of lost that feeling of real it once had and turned into a true and exaggerated Hollywood money maker.
We only hope this tenth installment will bring with it somewhat of a return to the movie’s original roots (it probably won’t). Until then, keep an eye out for the full trailer, which will probably come out soon.
