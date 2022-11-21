Fast X Is Set to Become One of the Most Expensive Movies Ever, Budget Is Out of Control

The last two movies in the famous Fast & Furious franchise were supposed to be directed by Justin Lin, but the director stepped down following alleged disagreements with Vin Diesel. This is not the only setback for Fast X, which apparently is way over the budget even before the marketing campaigns started.
After the resounding success of the F9 movie, Fast & Furious fans were eagerly awaiting the tenth installment, aptly named Fast X. Of course, the movie won’t come Fast, and the way things go, it might make the fans very furious, very fast. For once, the movie director Justin Lin stepped down after filming began. His disagreements with the star Vin Diesel took a toll, and the many adjustments to the script and shooting locations would no doubt push the release date past the expected April 7, 2023.
Now, a more troubling issue has surfaced. According to a recent report by The Wrap, Fast X’s budget has ballooned out of control and is now at $340 million. This not only puts it ahead of F9, which had a $200 million budget, but sets it on course to become one of the most expensive movies ever produced, if not the most expensive. The reasons for the fattening budget were increased salaries for franchise starts, including Vin Diesel, and a spike in production costs due to inflation and pandemic testing requirements.
Until now, the most expensive movies in history were Avengers: Endgame ($365 million), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($365 million), and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides ($379 million). This puts Fast X in the fourth position if there is no more spending, which is impossible. The start of the marketing campaign early next year would further raise the budget, meaning that Fast X could become the most expensive movie ever.
Even if the premiere would not occur on April 7, 2023, as announced, we don’t expect the budget to play a role in the movie’s success. F9 made $726 million at the box office, and the Fast & Furious franchise made a combined $6 billion. Fast X will feature superstar newcomers like Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson, along with the usual F&F crew.
Now, a more troubling issue has surfaced. According to a recent report by The Wrap, Fast X’s budget has ballooned out of control and is now at $340 million. This not only puts it ahead of F9, which had a $200 million budget, but sets it on course to become one of the most expensive movies ever produced, if not the most expensive. The reasons for the fattening budget were increased salaries for franchise starts, including Vin Diesel, and a spike in production costs due to inflation and pandemic testing requirements.
Until now, the most expensive movies in history were Avengers: Endgame ($365 million), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($365 million), and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides ($379 million). This puts Fast X in the fourth position if there is no more spending, which is impossible. The start of the marketing campaign early next year would further raise the budget, meaning that Fast X could become the most expensive movie ever.
Even if the premiere would not occur on April 7, 2023, as announced, we don’t expect the budget to play a role in the movie’s success. F9 made $726 million at the box office, and the Fast & Furious franchise made a combined $6 billion. Fast X will feature superstar newcomers like Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson, along with the usual F&F crew.