Jeep Says 2020 Scrambler Pickup Has "Real Truck Capability"

On November 28th, the first pickup from Jeep in a long while will make its world premiere at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show . The automaker says it has been “almost 30 years” since their last truck. But is that so? 28 photos



The 2020 Scrambler will start production in Toledo, Ohio early next year, and according to the



For starters, the design of the rear suspension is similar to the 2019 Ram 1500. The body-on-frame construction, on the other hand, could be shared with the Ram Dakota mid-size pickup truck. Oh, and here’s something else to look forward to: no less than “15 class-exclusive innovations.”



Jeep also promises “next-generation Advanced Safety systems” along with infotainment solutions which support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The more eagle-eyed reader might have noticed something strange about this particular slide of the presentation. More to the point, Jeep doesn’t call this pickup



It should be highlighted that Jeep has the rights to the name, and with Wrangler-inspired styling, Scrambler sounds perfect. What’s more, don’t forget about the CJ-8 Scrambler from the 1980s.



As far as we know from more or less official reports, the newcomer will be available with a choice of two engines at launch. The range starts with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and ends with the



Capable of towing up to 6,500 pounds, the Scrambler has a payload rating of 1,400 pounds. Curb weight stands at 4,675 pounds, making the Jeep heavier than the



Although it’s the same size as the Ranger, the Scrambler won’t need to prove itself as a truck because Jeep is all about lifestyle. To this effect, customers won’t care too much if the Ford tows more than the Scrambler. Based on the SJ platform, the Gladiator went out in 1988. The XJ-based Comanche arrived in 1985 when American Motors was still alive and kicking, leaving the lineup in 1992 under the Chrysler Corporation. So there you have it; 26 years is the period that Jeep is referring to, not three decades as stated in this slide from a dealer presentation.The 2020 Scrambler will start production in Toledo, Ohio early next year, and according to the Jeep Scrambler Forum -sourced dealer presentation, it features “authentic Jeep design, off-road capability, and real truck capability.” The third characteristic is what interests us the most.For starters, the design of the rear suspension is similar to the 2019 Ram 1500. The body-on-frame construction, on the other hand, could be shared with the Ram Dakota mid-size pickup truck. Oh, and here’s something else to look forward to: no less than “15 class-exclusive innovations.”Jeep also promises “next-generation Advanced Safety systems” along with infotainment solutions which support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The more eagle-eyed reader might have noticed something strange about this particular slide of the presentation. More to the point, Jeep doesn’t call this pickup Scrambler It should be highlighted that Jeep has the rights to the name, and with Wrangler-inspired styling, Scrambler sounds perfect. What’s more, don’t forget about the CJ-8 Scrambler from the 1980s.As far as we know from more or less official reports, the newcomer will be available with a choice of two engines at launch. The range starts with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and ends with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 , both coupled to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.Capable of towing up to 6,500 pounds, the Scrambler has a payload rating of 1,400 pounds. Curb weight stands at 4,675 pounds, making the Jeep heavier than the 2019 Ford Ranger Although it’s the same size as the Ranger, the Scrambler won’t need to prove itself as a truck because Jeep is all about lifestyle. To this effect, customers won’t care too much if the Ford tows more than the Scrambler.