F40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a Carrier

For many BMW fans, the arrival of the next 1 Series in 2019 is sad news. So we're not glad to announce that the moment of its reveal is drawing near, with a prototype being spied recently wearing less camo than before.

There are ways in which you can make a front-wheel-drive hatch fun. Just as the Hyundai i30 N, which was tuned by an ex BMW engineer. But anyway, this particular model has the makings of a hot hatch, though it's difficult to be sure.



The dual exhaust tips, body kit, and blue brake calipers are indicative of the M Performance model. But it could also be an M Sport. What do you guys think?



Back at the beginning of the year, Autocar published a report saying the new M-tuned 1 Series would be called



But an interesting thought just popped up in our head: what if there are two models after all. Not like the Mercedes- AMG A35 and A45, but like the Golf GTI and Golf R, with around 250 and 300 HP , respectively. That would make more sense, considering BMW is newer at this FWD game the Benz boys.



