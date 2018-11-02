autoevolution

F40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a Carrier

2 Nov 2018, 21:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
For many BMW fans, the arrival of the next 1 Series in 2019 is sad news. So we're not glad to announce that the moment of its reveal is drawing near, with a prototype being spied recently wearing less camo than before.
19 photos
F40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a CarrierF40 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Spied With Less Camo on a Carrier
But if we're honest, the F40 is not such a horrible little thing. You see, it shows that BMW still wants to be a player in the compact premium hatchback segment, whereas all the other carmakers are just flooding the market with crossovers.

There are ways in which you can make a front-wheel-drive hatch fun. Just as the Hyundai i30 N, which was tuned by an ex BMW engineer. But anyway, this particular model has the makings of a hot hatch, though it's difficult to be sure.

The dual exhaust tips, body kit, and blue brake calipers are indicative of the M Performance model. But it could also be an M Sport. What do you guys think?

Back at the beginning of the year, Autocar published a report saying the new M-tuned 1 Series would be called M130iX M Performance. This contradicted our belief that it was an M135i xDrive, and since BMW recently launched a 300 horsepower X2 M35i...

But an interesting thought just popped up in our head: what if there are two models after all. Not like the Mercedes-AMG A35 and A45, but like the Golf GTI and Golf R, with around 250 and 300 HP, respectively. That would make more sense, considering BMW is newer at this FWD game the Benz boys.

Regardless, the new 1 Series is based on the new FAAR, which is all about hybrid system integration. Forget about hitting 300 km/h on the autobahn, a real premium hatch should be allowed into all the major city centers and run on buttery-smooth engines. Also, don't expect BMW to be shy with the technology - 360-degree cameras, iDrive with Apple and "Hey, BMW" or some level of autonomy.
2019 bmw 1 series F40 BMW 1 Series FWD spyshots
Is It Cheating? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c A Story of Retro Cars that Didn't Survive Past a GenerationA Story of Retro Cars that Didn't Survive Past a Generation
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? The Story of Donald Campbell and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbell and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 