Ford Says Ranger Won't Steal Sales From F-150 Pickup Truck

Even though General Motors is selling more pickup trucks than Ford in this day and age, the Blue Oval still boasts with the best-selling vehicle in the United States. The F-Series in light- and heavy-duty flavors is the go-to pickup for most people, but what about the Ranger?
First of all, there is something to be said about the F-150. The thirteenth generation went on sale for the 2015 model year, costing $25,420 for the entry-level XL. Fast-forward to the 2019 model year, and Ford is much obliged to sell you the same truck in the same configuration for $28,155 (excluding destination).
The $2,735 difference from then to now hasn’t affected sales, but in the long run, Ford has to bring the price down in one way or the other. This is where the Ranger steps into the picture, starting at $24,300 for the XL with rear-wheel drive, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, and SuperCab body style.
According to the automaker’s head of global operations, “there’s room now” for the Ranger without cannibalizing the F-150. Speaking to Automotive News, Joe Hinrichs also mentioned: “there will always be some substitution, but this is more of a lifestyle vehicle for people who want to use it for different purposes.”
Even though Ford doesn’t expect the Ranger to sell more than 300,000 units per year as it was the case in the 1990s, there’s profit to be made on each example of the breed. The mid-size segment in the United States is getting busy as well, with Ram working on the next-generation Dakota.
Ford is taking the better-safe-than-sorry approach with the Ranger, confirming that there’s no intention to bring the Raptor to North America. Elsewhere in the world, the off-road pickup truck comes with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel, packing 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet).
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Ranger for the United States isn’t bad either. 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque are enough to outperform the best the competition has to offer. Payload, for example, is better than those of the Tacoma and Colorado, coming in at 1,860 pounds.
