New Jeep Pickup Truck Confirmed To Debut At 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

At long last, the Scrambler is coming. In a press release from AutoMobility LA, the organizers have confirmed “a pickup truck from Jeep” will debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.
In addition to the Scrambler, visitors can also expect to see the Audi e-tron GT concept, Volvo S60 and V60 Cross Country, the Polaris 2019 model year lineup, and “an all-new vehicle from Hyundai.” Regarding the South Korean premiere, we’re guessing that Hyundai will reveal the Palisade three-row crossover utility vehicle.
BMW rounds off the list of newities with the 8 Series Convertible, confirmed to debut as the M850i xDrive. In other words, the open-top grand tourer has twin-turbo V8 punch, although the engine isn’t on par with the S63 V8 from the M5.
Turning our attention back to the Jeep, the Scrambler looks like a Wrangler up front and a mid-size pickup at the rear. The rear suspension, featuring control arms along a panhard rod and stabilizer bar that leads into the sway bar, is influenced by Ram. Coil springs similar to those on the 1500 are in the offing, and the placement of the shock absorbers is influenced by the light-duty pickup truck as well.
The carparazzi caught a number of pre-production models out in the wild, with one of them featuring an AdBlue tank. In other words, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will be available as the more economical alternative to the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Based on previous reports and leaked information, the Scrambler can tow up to 6,500 pounds.
Payload is rated at 1,400 pounds, and curb weight comes in at 4,675 pounds. Even though there’s talk about the availability of a six-speed stick shift, we’re more inclined to expect the eight-speed automatic transmission to come standard for both engine options. After all, manual-equipped pickup trucks are no longer in favor with American customers.
Codenamed JT, the Scrambler has been spied in Double Cab configuration time and again. A single cabin would’ve been extremely interesting considering the lifestyle-oriented character of Jeep. But then again, the five-seat configuration is in favor with most customers.
BMW rounds off the list of newities with the 8 Series Convertible, confirmed to debut as the M850i xDrive. In other words, the open-top grand tourer has twin-turbo V8 punch, although the engine isn’t on par with the S63 V8 from the M5.
Turning our attention back to the Jeep, the Scrambler looks like a Wrangler up front and a mid-size pickup at the rear. The rear suspension, featuring control arms along a panhard rod and stabilizer bar that leads into the sway bar, is influenced by Ram. Coil springs similar to those on the 1500 are in the offing, and the placement of the shock absorbers is influenced by the light-duty pickup truck as well.
The carparazzi caught a number of pre-production models out in the wild, with one of them featuring an AdBlue tank. In other words, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will be available as the more economical alternative to the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Based on previous reports and leaked information, the Scrambler can tow up to 6,500 pounds.
Payload is rated at 1,400 pounds, and curb weight comes in at 4,675 pounds. Even though there’s talk about the availability of a six-speed stick shift, we’re more inclined to expect the eight-speed automatic transmission to come standard for both engine options. After all, manual-equipped pickup trucks are no longer in favor with American customers.
Codenamed JT, the Scrambler has been spied in Double Cab configuration time and again. A single cabin would’ve been extremely interesting considering the lifestyle-oriented character of Jeep. But then again, the five-seat configuration is in favor with most customers.