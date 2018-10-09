Jeep Renegade PHEV Coming In 2020

The Wrangler isn’t the only Jeep going plug-in hybrid. By 2020, the Renegade will be available with an electric motor driving one of the two axles, teamed up with either the 1.0- or 1.3-liter turbocharged engines introduced by the mid-cycle refresh for the 2019 model year.
In addition to these engines, the 1.6- and 2.0-liter MultiJet turbo diesels have been upgraded with selective catalytic reduction systems, thus meeting the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standards. And of course, the Fiat 500X benefits from the same options because both of them are built at the Melfi manufacturing plant in Italy.
The Renegade with plug-in hybrid propulsion will go into pre-production in the latter half of 2019, with deliveries scheduled for the early part of 2019. A mild-hybrid powertrain option going by the name of eTorque is also in the making, similar in design to the system in the Ram 1500 and Jeep Wrangler.
Chances are the plug-in hybrid Renegade will borrow technological know-how from the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and the Grand Commander PHEV. There’s a difference between the two in terms of internal combustion, with the minivan relying on the Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 and the crossover utility vehicle on the 2.0-liter turbo known as the Global Medium Engine.
Organized under Sergio Marchionne, the five-year plan of the American automaker includes 12 electrified models, ranging from mild hybrid to all-electric setups. By 2022, Fiat Chrysler expects to sell at least 30 percent of its vehicles with alternative propulsion. Considering that General Motors and Ford are far ahead of FCA in this regard, here’s hope Jeep will see this plan through.
At the present moment, the Wrangler with the 2.0-liter turbo is the only Jeep with mild-hybrid technology on sale. Paired exclusively to the 850RE eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine produces 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The plug-in Wrangler, on the other hand, will be released in 2020 according to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
