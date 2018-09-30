Widebody Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Rendering Looks Like a Stormtrooper

These days, car aficionados just can't leave any machine alone, regardless of how badass the vehicle is in stock form. And, obviously, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is no exception, so we're here to bring you an example of this.
We'll kick things off by mentioning the Trackhawk we have in the image above is part rendering, part real car. To be more precise, the extreme bits on the vehicle, such as the widebody kit and the wheels, come from the pixel realm.
Truth be told, the standard Trackhawk incarnation of the Jeep GC can be considered a sleeper, since its looks don't give away the 707-pony hurricane under the hood.
Then again, it wouldn't surprise us to see the owner of the car bring this virtual fat-body piece ot the real world, much to the delight of his local car shows.
And speaking of modded Trackhawks, we'll remind you the aftermarket side of the industry has already brought the Jeep into the four-figure output territory.
For instance, Hennessey Performance has an upgrade program for the Hellcat-ized Jeep. We're talking about a two-stage setup: the first takes the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 to 850 ponies, while the second reaches the 1,000 horsepower point.
And with the Lone Star State developer having done its YouTube homework, we've already featured these gym-visiting Trackhawks on multiple occasions.
For instance, here's a three-way drag racing involving the stock Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, along with the said modded incarnations of the high-riding beast.
Oh, and here's the thousand-pony Trackhawk drag racing the 2018 Ford GT. As you can expect, the straight-line battle featured a standing start, which allowed the Jeep to make full use of its all-paw hardware.
Does the world really need an SUV with that much muscle (the question applies to both the stock and the modded versions of the machine)? Not really, but having the thing around is so much fun...
