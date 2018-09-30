autoevolution
 

MINI Cooper S Has Hard Nurburgring Crash, Bounces Off Like a Ball

30 Sep 2018, 15:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the Nurburgring crash we're here to showcase can be described as a classic example of the sort.
7 photos
Porsche 911 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashPorsche 911 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashPorsche 911 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashPorsche 911 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashPorsche 911 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashPorsche 911 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash
For starters, the accident took place in the Brunnchen corner, which is one of YouTube's favorite spots - to be more precise, the twist that hosted the ka-bang is Brunnchen 1, which, unlike Brunnchen 2, doesn't have a runoff area.

Then there's the vehicle involved and the way things went south. We're referring to a MINI Cooper S, which unsurprisingly got struck by understeer.

Make no mistake, the car wasn't at fault here, with the one behind the wheel simply choosing the wrong way into Brunnchen.

With the hot hatch understeering wide, it didn't take long before it reached the grass on the side of the track. And this is where the driver once again made a mistake, as he failed to keep the car in check, allowing the rear end of step out.

The Cooper S oversteered its way across the track, hitting the metallic protection element on the other side. Ironically, the MINI hit an angled section of the barrier, which was there to allow for a safe zone entry.

And the car bounced off the "fence" quite violently, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Now, one might wonder what happened to the airbags during this accident. Well, if you look closely at the 0:46 point of the video, you'll receive your answer).

Fortunately, neither the driver nor his passenger were injured in the accident - we can see them in the clip, while the YouTuber behind the video confirms this. As for the vehicle, the damage looks serious.

So here's to hoping the shenangian we have here serves as an example towards matching one's Green Hell pace to his or her car and track knowledge.

Nurburgring crash Nurburgring Mini Cooper S
May the Space Force Be With You Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 