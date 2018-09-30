MINI Cooper S Has Hard Nurburgring Crash, Bounces Off Like a Ball

5 Vaughn Gittin Jr. Drifts the Nurburgring From Start To Finish, Doesn't Crash

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the Nurburgring crash we're here to showcase can be described as a classic example of the sort. 7 photos



Then there's the vehicle involved and the way things went south. We're referring to a



Make no mistake, the car wasn't at fault here, with the one behind the wheel simply choosing the wrong way into Brunnchen.



With the hot hatch understeering wide, it didn't take long before it reached the grass on the side of the track. And this is where the driver once again made a mistake, as he failed to keep the car in check, allowing the rear end of step out.



The Cooper S oversteered its way across the track, hitting the metallic protection element on the other side. Ironically, the MINI hit an angled section of the barrier, which was there to allow for a safe zone entry.



And the car bounced off the "fence" quite violently, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Now, one might wonder what happened to the airbags during this accident. Well, if you look closely at the 0:46 point of the video, you'll receive your answer).



Fortunately, neither the driver nor his passenger were injured in the accident - we can see them in the clip, while the YouTuber behind the video confirms this. As for the vehicle, the damage looks serious.



So here's to hoping the shenangian we have here serves as an example towards matching one's



