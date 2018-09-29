Porsche 911 GT3 vs. BMW M235i Nurburgring Near Crash Ends In a Spin

The Nurburgring has earner itself the Green Hell nickname for plenty of reasons. For instance, the all-so-3D layout of the track, which involves plenty of elevation changes and bumps, can even surprise experienced racers, not just amateurs riding the Touristenfharten (Tourist Days) train.

And we've brought along an example of this, one that involves a BMW and a Porsche. The two were engaged in a motorsport event, so we're actually talking about the 911 GT3 Cup and the M235i Racing, but using their full names would've made the title above a bit difficult to digest.With the Porscha obviously playing in a different league, the Neunelfer racer had to pass the Bimmer when the two crossed paths. However, this took place just as they were entering Brunnchen 2 , which is a YouTube favorite.And by choosing an odd mix involving braking and steering, the Neunelfer racer managed to upset the car. The pendulum effect that comes from having the engine at the back took over and, despite the driver's best efforts, the posterior didn't come back.While the BMW pulled away, the Porsche spun, ending up extremely close to the metallic protection element on the side of the track.Keep in mind that this stunt is part of a Nurburgring near crash compilation and can be found at the 5:20 point of the video below.And even with all the spice delivered by the said shenanigan, our favorite near crash (from this mix) is the one right before it. After all, when can one see such a generous slip angle delivered by a BMW minivan riding on an-based platform? And the fact that the said adventure also involves in-car footage only makes it more enticing.Now, we need to clarify the brackets above. You see, the Ring recently delivered what has to be the most spectacular near crash we've ever featured. This came in the form of a two-wheeling adventure involving a Daihatsu and no, this isn't a motorcycle.