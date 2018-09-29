VW Touran R-Line Lowered on Radi8 Wheels Looks Different

autoevolution
 

The Touran is another great example of a car that doesn't get enough love. We know it's a tourer and a Volkswagen, but is that combination really such a bad thing?
Japan is one of the few places where the Touran can get some traction. The 2.0 TDI is only now being introduced, so Dieselgate is not a thing, while family cars with boxy proportions are pretty common.

In our honest opinion, Japan makes a few minivans that are cooler, such as the Vellfire and Alphard. However, with the R-Line pack, the Touran comes close to their aggression.

The owner of this particular model, with the Instagram handle _m_0cchan_1photograph, describes this as the Golf Touran 1TCZD. Yes, the Touran is classed as a member of the Golf family over there, and the code is an indication of its powertrain, consisting of a 1.4 TSI with 150 HP and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The white paint reminded us of the hand-built Hamana widebody Golf R from 2016. But it's nowhere near as customized. Besides the air suspension, the only other thing they changed is the wheels.

Some people hate that VW owners spend so much money on custom wheels and don't do any other upgrades. But what else do you want, a crappy body kit that won't look as good as the R-Line or maybe a useless roof box? The only thing that would work here is a Golf R exhaust, but that's still overkilled.

Radi8 wheels are among the coolest you can buy for a VW or Audi. For whatever reason, these are called the r8cm9, and we've seen them before, on the Tiguan. Looking through this guy's Instagram feed, we found that there are plenty of like-minded people with Golf, Beetles and even a little Up!. Somehow, Made by Germany is as exotic there as a Lexus would be in Europe.
