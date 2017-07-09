2018 VW Tiguan Lowrider Has RADI8 Wheels, Amry Wrap

As far as we're concerned, this is VW Tiguan
tuning done right. Sure, it looks totally impractical. But if you want a German crossover that gets noticed, this is the way to do it.
11 photos
The project belongs to a company called RADI8, specializing in these custom wheel designs that seem to be very popular. And with VW's having that timeless look, you're probably going to see this kind of stuff until the end of... forever.
Anyway, there's no denying that the second Tiguan is... something else. It's way wider than before, and the front end design makes it look even more so. The R-Line body kit is the way to go if you're going to make a low-rider since not many tuners have developed aftermarket parts.
These unusual alloys are called R8CM9, and they appear to be 20 or 21 in diameter. Their intricate design seems to be formed by multiple interlocking cogs. Air suspension is used to get the most out of the design by bringing the Tiguan at least 50mm lower, if not more. Of course, nobody measures this stuff, but the tops of the tires should almost be touching the wheel wells.
The army green wrap is set up by various gloss black accents that include the air intakes of the front bumper, radiator grille, wheel arch extensions, rear diffuser, side mirrors, roof rails and the rear VW logo. By the way, did you know the angle between upper V is supposed to be exactly 48 degrees, and the gap between the V and the W is 2.5% of the entire logo?
This Austrian tuning project has been de-badged, so we don't even know what kind of engine is under the hood. But it's likely that one of the popular 2.0 TDI
also received a tune. And in some of the shots, a roll cage appears to have been installed in the back of the SUV
.