2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. Old GT3 RS Nurburgring Traffic Chase Is Brutal

28 Sep 2018, 19:02 UTC
When Porsche came up with the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS earlier this year, it seemed like the changes compared to the 991.1 model weren't important enough to determined an owner to make the switch, for instance.
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Old GT3 RS Nurburgring Chase2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Old GT3 RS Nurburgring Chase2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Old GT3 RS Nurburgring Chase
However, when the Nurburgring number of the 2019 model landed, we were all swept off our feet, since the Neunelfer managed to blitz the Green Hell in 6:56.4.

This lap time not only welcomed a naturally aspirated machine with 520 horsepower to the sub-7 club, but also delivered other noteworthy shenanigans.

For one thing, it allowed the newcomer to one-up its predecessor by over 20 seconds, while also topping the 918 Spyder (the hypercar needs 6:57 for the task, remember?).

Then again, we must keep in mind that the 20 hp upgrade is just the tip of the iceberg. The rest of the changes include the stickier Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, the lightweight treatment brought by the Weissach Package and magnesium wheels, as well as suspension/chassis changes.

Well, we now get the change to show you a real-world comparison involving the pair of Rennsport Neunelfers.

The shenanigan we're talking about is as fresh as they get, since the 991.1 and the 991.2 GT3 RS toys duked it out on the Ring earlier today, during a track event dubbed DN20.

As for the all-important rubber factor, the 991.2 used the said Cup 2 R goodies, while the pre-revamp model came with Trofeo R tires.

The driver of the 991.1 Porscha took to the YouTube description of the video to tell us a little bit about the Nordschleife adventure that awaits you behind the "play" button below.

"During the second day of DN20, Alex [the 991.2 driver] and I wanted to compare how the new GT3 RS was faster to the previous. No doubt, when he will be used to it, Alex will mean his plates (Sub7)," the aficionado explains.

