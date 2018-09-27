2019 Porsche 911 Spotted in California, Gets Closer to Production

This is an awesome time to be a Neunelfer aficionado, with Porsche testing both 991.2 and 992 incarnation of the 911. And we are now here to focus on the latter, with a 2019 911 Carrera prototype having recently been spotted in California.
Test cars are currently showing up across the world, with the engineers polishing the final details. And that's because the next-gen model is set to make its debut by the end of the year.
It's worth noting that the list of spied test vehicles also includes the 911 Turbo and the 911 GT3. Nevertheless, these two derivatives of the rear-engined model won't show up until next year, as they will reach the US market as 2020 models.
The most important change brought by the 992 generation is the hybridization, which has already confirmed by the German automaker.
And while Porsche hasn't offered any extra details on the matter, we could see two gas-electric versions of the Neunelfer. The first, which might use the 4 E-Hybrid moniker, is expected to deliver Carrera S levels of performance while focusing on frugality.
As for the second model (this obviously follows the Cayenne and Panamera ranges), this should be the 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid, a monster with around 700 horsepower.
As for the rest of the range, the all-new motors introduced for the 991.2 Carrera and Carrera S means these will only receive small updates for the new model.
We're expecting the Turbo to ditch the current 3.8-liter flat-six in favor of a new unit. And in the case of the GT3, this should maintain its atmospheric nature and optional six-speed manual gearbox.
Speaking of transformations, the instrument panel of the newcomer has gone partially digital, with a pair of screens flaking the traditional center-mounted analog tacho.
Until we get our hands on fresh info, here's a 992 Carrera (S) prototype doing its thing on the Nurburgring.
