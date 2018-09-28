autoevolution
 

New Porsche 935 Rendered with Original Moby Dick Wing Looks Legit

28 Sep 2018
It's been quite a few hours since Porsche dropped the 935 bomb at the Rennsport Reunion, taking Laguna Seca and the world by storm. Nevertheless, we can't take our eyes off the 911 GT2 RS-based uber-limited edition - only 77 units are being built, with these being offered to VIP customers.
With the newcomer being a four-wheeled cake released for the company's 70th birthday, this brings together a multitude of retro-inspired elements. So, if we look past the original 935 nose and tail, we can mention the 917-tribute wooden gear shifter or the 908-inspired tailpipes.

However, there's one key aspect the 991.2 toy is missing and that's the rear wing of the 935/78. Sure, the wing present on the fresh model is the kind that makes the aero element adorning the posterior of the 2RS seems tame, but it's not the original thing.

Well, the Internet is here to address this (frankly, this doesn't come as surprise) with the help of a rendering.

The pixel play comes from Khyzyl Saleem, a digital artist whose creations we've featured on multiple occasions. For instance, here's the pixel wielder's take on a mix between the 993 Porsche 911  and the upcoming 992.

The back of the machine packs the wing of the 935/78, the car that earned the Moby Dick nickname. This was built for Le Mans alone and featured multiple changes compared to the pre-1978 racers.

For instance, the flat-six motor ditched its air-cooled nature in favor of a water-cooled setup, with the latter being more reliable. In the process, the output jumped around 100 hp to 845 horses.

Due to various circumstances, Moby Dick never went on to win Le Mans, but the circuit sprinter will always have a special place in the garage that is our heart.

And we'll keep an eye out for the moment when the new 935 hit the track outside Porsche's supervision.
