Phoenix Yellow Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Isn't Your Average BMW

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the first known PTS Phoenix Yellow Metallic (phoenixgelbmetallic; Y11) 991 GT2 RS, just delivered in Newport Beach, California. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels painted in Miami Blue, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. It is also equipped with over $10K in Porsche Exclusive CXX options, which account for items such as the painted wheels in Miami Blue, lower trim of the side mirrors painted in Miami Blue, and the headlight washers painted in Miami Blue. As to the color’s origins, Phoenix Yellow Metallic is a historic BMW color, having been one of the communication colors for the E46 M3. I have included a few reference photos of this color on said car (including one which compares a Phoenix Yellow E46 with an Austin Yellow F82), but a hard disclaimer that the varying lighting conditions will certainly make these look different. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

