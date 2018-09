Phoenix Yellow Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Isn't Your Average BMW

It all kicks off with the main shade of the car, a PTS shade dubbed Phoenix Yellow Metallic. As BMW aficionados are well aware, this shade was made famous by one of the Bavarian automaker's models, namely the E46-generation M3 And we have to point out that the main color of the car goes really well with the yellow brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.As if the said color wouldn't be vibrant enough, this spec also includes Miami Blue, which is used for the wheels and for the lower trim of the door mirrors and the headlight washers.While we can't see the interior of this Zuffenhausen toy, we have to mention that the machine comes with the full bucket seats.Yes, this is the kind of spec that will split opinions like few others and yet we have to admit that it simply can't be ignored. In fact, it might just be the wildest 991.2-gen 2RS we've showcased to date.And if you're looking for a less controversion example of the 700 horsepower beast, here's a Signal Yellow example for you.Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, so you can check out the full visual might of the Porscha, while also showing you an E46 M3 (yes, you've guessed the color), along with an M4 that comes dressed in Austin Yellow. Nevertheless, as the social media label behind the post aptly notes, the differences in terms of lighting conditions mean the comparison isn't as sharp as it could be.