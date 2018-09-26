2019 Porsche 911 Looks Splendid in Red, Ready For Production

The following months should bring us the production version of the 992 Porsche 911, so it's no wonder that prototypes are currently running around the world in nearly-naked form.
We recently showed you a 2019 Porsche 911 test car that had stopped for lunch at a gas station in California. And we are now back on the topic - the test car we have here is also dressed in red, but the thing was spotted in Germany, being parked in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart, which is the carmaker's home city.
To us, the exterior of the newcomer shows 993 influences (this was the last air-cooled generation), while the lifted form of the massive active rear wing reminds us of the 959.
As for the nose of the machine, we suspect that photos don't do the model justice and so we're looking forward to meeting it in person.
Note that we've added previous spyshots to the gallery above, so you can also check out the cabin of the Porscha. The most notable change can be found in front of the driver. So while the center-mounted analog tacho is in its place, this is now flanked by a pair of screens, albeit with the traditional five-instrument layout being maintained.
The Carrera models will pack evolutions of today's turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-sixes, whit the Turbo is expected to abandon its 3.8-liter motor in favor of an all-new unit.
As for the GT3, we expect this to maintain its natural aspiration, so we'd take the rumors of the badge going turbo with more than a grain of salt.
The German automaker has already confirmed the hybridization of the 992 and eco-optimists expect to gas-electric models to arrive. The first should be the 4 E-Hybrid, probably delivering Carrera S levels of performance with a focus on fasting. As for the second, this could be a Turbo S E-Hybrid monster with 700 horsepower on tap.
While the Carrera versions of the 992 Porsche 911 are set to make their debut this year, we'll have to wait for 2019 to see special incarnations of the rear-engined machine.
Nevertheless, there are also other Neunelfer derivatives that have been spotted testing and we're referring to the 2020 911 Turbo and the 2020 911 GT3.
