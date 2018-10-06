autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Failing Track Bar Bracket Welds Lead To Jeep Wrangler Recall

6 Oct 2018, 14:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Recalls
Certain 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wrangler models will be recalled in the fourth quarter of the year. Dealers who fail to fix these vehicles will be subjected to a civil penalty of up to $21,000 per vehicle, which is another way of saying that affected customers should expect the recall notification to arrive by first-class mail in the following weeks.
42 photos
2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler
The off-road vehicles “may have been built with a front track bar bracket weld located off the seam, potentially resulting in the bracket separating from the frame.” As you can see from the video uploaded by Bret Stevens on YouTube, the failure of the track bar “may cause a reduction in steering response,” leading to a vehicle crash without prior warning.

Approximately 18,000 Wrangler models are being recalled, and Fiat Chrysler estimates that four percent exhibit the issue. Some of the vehicles haven’t been sold, but even still, FCA has ordered dealers to halt sales of the recalled SUVs until inspected and repaired. Subaru has been affected by a similar issue with the Ascent, choosing to replace the vehicles entirely because the imperfect or missing welds were structural.

Owners who don’t want to wait for the mailman can run their VINs through the Mopar recall database. Otherwise, customers can call their dealers for check-up. Last, but certainly not least, owners can get their answer from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Bret isn’t the only guy unhappy about the welds. Complaints have gotten so numerous, there’s a lengthy thread created on the JL Wrangler Forums in regard to this problem. Customers are urged to send in petitions to the NHTSA, hoping to push the organization into investigating the welds before Fiat Chrysler finishes the repairs and closes the case altogether.

185 complaints have been submitted with the NHTSA up to this point, with one owner complaining that he’s “been drifting off lane to the right. Vehicle has less than 600 miles and already drifting?” Another owner explains that "there is excessive play in the steering system. This issue gets worse as speed increases.”

2018 Jeep Wrangler recall Jeep Wrangler safety Jeep
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
JEEP models:
JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverAll JEEP models  
 
 