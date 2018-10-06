Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker?

4 FCA Inline-Six Engine Could Be Based On 2.0-liter GME Turbo

1 Widebody Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Rendering Looks Like a Stormtrooper

More on this:

Failing Track Bar Bracket Welds Lead To Jeep Wrangler Recall

Certain 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wrangler models will be recalled in the fourth quarter of the year. Dealers who fail to fix these vehicles will be subjected to a civil penalty of up to $21,000 per vehicle, which is another way of saying that affected customers should expect the recall notification to arrive by first-class mail in the following weeks. 42 photos



Approximately 18,000 Wrangler models are being recalled, and Fiat Chrysler estimates that four percent exhibit the issue. Some of the vehicles haven’t been sold, but even still, FCA has ordered dealers to halt sales of the recalled



Owners who don’t want to wait for the mailman can run their VINs through the Mopar recall database. Otherwise, customers can call their dealers for check-up. Last, but certainly not least, owners can get their answer from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Bret isn’t the only guy unhappy about the welds. Complaints have gotten so numerous, there’s a lengthy thread created on the JL Wrangler Forums in regard to this problem. Customers are urged to send in petitions to the NHTSA, hoping to push the organization into investigating the welds before



185 complaints have been submitted with the NHTSA up to this point, with one owner complaining that he’s “been drifting off lane to the right. Vehicle has less than 600 miles and already drifting?” Another owner explains that "there is excessive play in the steering system. This issue gets worse as speed increases.”



The off-road vehicles “may have been built with a front track bar bracket weld located off the seam, potentially resulting in the bracket separating from the frame.” As you can see from the video uploaded by Bret Stevens on YouTube, the failure of the track bar “may cause a reduction in steering response,” leading to a vehicle crash without prior warning.Approximately 18,000 Wrangler models are being recalled, and Fiat Chrysler estimates that four percent exhibit the issue. Some of the vehicles haven’t been sold, but even still, FCA has ordered dealers to halt sales of the recalled SUVs until inspected and repaired. Subaru has been affected by a similar issue with the Ascent, choosing to replace the vehicles entirely because the imperfect or missing welds were structural.Owners who don’t want to wait for the mailman can run their VINs through the Mopar recall database. Otherwise, customers can call their dealers for check-up. Last, but certainly not least, owners can get their answer from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.Bret isn’t the only guy unhappy about the welds. Complaints have gotten so numerous, there’s a lengthy thread created on the JL Wrangler Forums in regard to this problem. Customers are urged to send in petitions to the NHTSA, hoping to push the organization into investigating the welds before Fiat Chrysler finishes the repairs and closes the case altogether.185 complaints have been submitted with the NHTSA up to this point, with one owner complaining that he’s “been drifting off lane to the right. Vehicle has less than 600 miles and already drifting?” Another owner explains that "there is excessive play in the steering system. This issue gets worse as speed increases.”