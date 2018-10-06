Atari Video Games Introduced To Tesla Models By Software Version 9.0

Be it the Model 3, the full-size S, or the X crossover utility vehicle, software Version 9.0 brings Atari video games from days long past to the infotainment system of your Tesla. Gimmick or not, which other automaker out there can boast something similar to this retro-themed Easter Egg?
The biggest software upgrade in two years is “the most substantial yet” according to Tesla. Regarding the games (Pole Position, Missile Command, and Tempest have been confirmed), users can play them when the car is in park by using the touchscreen and/or the steering wheel controls.
Moving on to more useful features, the Model 3 is getting an upgraded web browser in Version 9.0. Easier access to apps, redesigned climate controls, and a calendar are also included. Cars with the firmware update currently run Navigate in Shadow Mode, which is Tesla’s means of validating the software before the official release. Navigate will then roll out in Beta flavor, and given time, more features will be implemented.
Described as the “most advanced Autopilot feature ever,” Navigate allows the car to guide itself from on-ramp to off-ramp, change lanes, interchange on the highway, and even exit the highway. With the driver’s supervision, of course! Regarding the changing of lanes, Navigate requires the driver to confirm the suggestion twice. Up to this point, drivers using Autopilot flipped the turn signal to have their Tesla change lanes by itself.
The front-facing camera now features dash-cam mode, allowing the vehicle to record 10-minute clips. All eight of the video cameras built into Tesla manufactured after August 2017 are active thanks to Version 9.0, providing 360-degree view. The automaker promises “better situational awareness on the road,” including better performance from the rear-facing cameras when another vehicle is creeping up to your Tesla.
Last, but certainly not least, Tesla has upgraded the mobile app to send software updates to the vehicle and the destination to the navigation system. Owners can also control media content through the mobile app.
