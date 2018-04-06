2020 Hyundai Large SUV Spied Testing In The Snow, Could Be Called Palisade

More on this:

1 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Crosses the Ocean for NYIAS, Gets New Trim Names

2 2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face, Drops 1.6 Turbo

3 Hyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York With 250-Mile Range

4 Hyundai i30 N DCT Coming In 2019 With Eight Speeds

5 Hyundai i30 N Beaten by Peugeot 308 GTi Around the Track