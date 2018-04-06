2020 Hyundai Large SUV Spied Testing In The Snow, Could Be Called Palisade

With Hyundai refreshing the Santa Fe for the 2019 model year from the ground up, the automaker’s SUV lineup is strong and consistent from the subcompact to the mid-size segments. That leaves the full-size segment to be addressed, which Hyundai will do with the eight-seat utility vehicle pictured in this set of spy photos.
First of all, not much is known about the newcomer, not even the name. What we do know is that it will be twinned with the Kia Telluride. Based on a trademark filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in March, the Hyundai could be named Palisade. But the question is, does Palisade fit in with the rest of the SUV lineup?
Let’s see. Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade. As you can tell, Hyundai isn’t consistent with its naming convention for this type of vehicle, at least not on the level Skoda is with the Karoq and Kodiaq. SEAT, which offers the Arona and Ateca at the present moment, will break the convention with the seven-seat Tarraco.
What sort of platform will Hyundai and Kia use for the Palisade and Telluride? It’s a bit of a mystery for the time being, but according to chief executive officer Won-Hee Lee, we’re in for a dedicated platform. This, however, polarizes opinion between the front- and RWD-based crowds. On the one hand, Hyundai could develop the chassis from the Santa Fe’s platform. Also possible is a vehicle architecture derived from the Kia K900 and Genesis G90 full-size luxury sedans.
Confirmed for the United States of America, the full-size SUV is certain to come with a V6 engine. So much metal equals a lot of heft, which doesn’t sit well with a four-cylinder, even of the turbocharged variety. As such, hearsay suggests that Hyundai will use the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 in the all-new Palisade.
With the automaker betting big on electrification, there’s a case to be made for hybridization as well. Alternatively, the 5.0-liter V8 from the K900 and G90 would make the Palisade competitive against American full-size SUVs such as the Chevrolet Tahoe.
