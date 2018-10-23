2020 Jeep Scrambler Pickup Rendered With Hard Top, Soft Top

Training and a Well Built Soyuz Capsule Saved Astronauts' Lives

The order banks for the Scrambler (codenamed JT) are supposed to open in January or February, and if we’re lucky, Jeep could also decide to offer a good ol’ manual transmission. Dealers, on the other hand, expect the Wrangler-styled pickup truck to arrive in Over on the Jeep Scrambler Forum , user Wraith has uploaded not one, not two, but three renderings of the pickup truck. “I studied the leaked documents and did my best to get the proportions and details as close as possible while keeping with the Rubicon theme.”The design of the wheels and front fenders is perfect if we take the Wrangler Rubicon as inspiration, but on the other hand, Jeep keeps the Scrambler under wraps for the time being. The length of the bed doesn’t appear to pose a problem to mid-size pickup trucks such as the 2019 Ford Ranger , but then again, the Jeep is a lifestyle-oriented vehicle.If you look closely at the renderings, there’s something wrong with the proportions of the fender flares. The ones up front stick out more than the flares attached to the rear fenders, and even when compared to photographs and videos of the real deal, the difference is as clear as day.Being the Rubicon, the range-topping Scrambler differs from its peers through features such as the off-road crawl ratio and 33-inch rubber on all four corners. In the case of the two- and four-door Wrangler, the Rubicon is the most expensive of the lot, starting at $37,945 and $41,445.Expected to tip the scale at 4,675 pounds , the Scrambler has a maximum payload of 1,400 pounds and a maximum tow rating of 6,500 pounds. Two engine options will be available for the 2020 model year, and if the rumors turn out to be true, the much-anticipated pickup truck will premiere at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.Both Jeep and Ram have embraced mild-hybrid technology, and in the case of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that comes standard on the Scrambler, we’re expecting this engine to be available with the eTorque system . In the 2019 Ram 1500, the 48-volt belt-driven motor generator comes standard, enabling an output of 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque.The order banks for the Scrambler (codenamed JT) are supposed to open in January or February, and if we’re lucky, Jeep could also decide to offer a good ol’ manual transmission. Dealers, on the other hand, expect the Wrangler-styled pickup truck to arrive in April 2019