2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series Revealed In Black Onyx

Can you believe the third generation of the LX has been facelifted three times already? Instead of a fourth redesign, Lexus decided to keep the LX fresh by launching the Inspiration Series.
Despite the pompous name, this full-size SUV is nothing more and nothing less than a limited edition. On sale in the United States from $100,420, the LX Inspiration Series comes with 5.7 liters of V8 punch to the tune of 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to all four wheels by means of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Capable of towing 7,000 pounds, the LX Inspiration is limited to 500 examples of the breed. A cool box, wireless charger, and heated steering wheel dressed in leather and wood come as standard, along with Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Audio boasting 19 speakers, Rear Seat Entertainment System, and the color head-up display.

Every model features heated and ventilated front and second-row outboard seats, LX projector door lamps, Climate Concierge for the four-zone climate control system, and semi-aniline Moonlight White leather upholstery. The black headliner complements the Black Onyx paintwork and 21-inch black alloy wheels and center caps.

The blacked-out treatment extends to the front grille and chrome surround, giving the Inspiration Series a stealthier look than the bone-stock model. Also unique to the limited edition are the smoked headlamp lenses, black chrome-accented taillamps, the carpets, cargo mats, and key gloves.

The thing is, does the LX Inspiration Series make sense at this price point? While it may be $14,590 more expensive than the entry-level model, the competition has some interesting offers that could sway customers away from Lexus.

One such alternative is the Lincoln Navigator, starting at $73,205 for the 2019 model year. The Black Label, which comes with all the bells and whistles from the get-go, costs $96,395 and features the high-output version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. In other words, it’s on par with the Ford F-150 Raptor thanks to 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.
