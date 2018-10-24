autoevolution

Tesla Outsells Lexus In Europe

As far as European registrations are concerned, Tesla sold more vehicles than Lexus in September 2018. According to automotive journalist and market analyst Matthias Schmidt, “roughly a quarter of Tesla’s global deliveries go to Western Europe.”
On the other hand, Tesla is 10,000 vehicles behind the 31,700 sold by Lexus in the first nine months of 2018. Based on AID and ACEA data, Schmidt expects the Palo Alto-based automaker to sell 85,000 vehicles in Europe next year provided that the Model 3 arrives on the Old Continent.

The question is, when does the Model 3 arrive in Europe? Tesla registered 17 LHD models towards the end of August, both rear- and all-wheel-drive cars, with the restraint system identified as 7. In the case of the Model S, that means the car is of European specification.

The Model 3 has made its second official appearance on the continent at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and based on the information we have at this moment, the European launch is scheduled for the first half of 2019. Even more interesting is that deliveries for the Model 3 Standard Battery with rear-wheel drive will start in the period from February to April 2019.

What about the Model S and Model X? Sales are strong-ish for both full-size models, especially the sedan. On the other hand, don’t forget the S and X are more expensive than European favorites such as the Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf, and BMW i3. Oddly enough, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is more popular than the Zoe, with the Tesla Model S coming on fifth as far as sales volume is concerned.

Nobody knows the end price of the Model 3 for Europe, and converting $35,000 to €30,725 doesn’t help either. Add the cost of shipping and value-added tax, and you’re looking at something in the ballpark of €38,930 according to model3.info/de/.

How does that price stack up against the Zoe, Leaf, and i3? The Renault starts from as low as €21,900 including the government grant for plug-in vehicles in Germany, the Nissan is €31,950 without the incentive, and BMW wants €38,000 for the 120-Ah battery option.

