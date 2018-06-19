Tennessee Woman Sues NASA to Keep Vial of Moon Dust Armstrong Gave Her

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV WLTP-rated 45 Kilometers Of Electric Range

With us since 2012, the third-generation Outlander also includes a plug-in hybrid powertrain option . For the 2019 model year, the Outlander PHEV has a larger engine (2.4 instead of 2.0 liters), more powerful rear-mounted electric motor (95 PS), larger generator (by 10 percent), and larger lithium-ion battery (13.8 kWh). 7 photos



Going on sale towards the end of the summer, the A significant update over the previous model year, the Outlander PHEV tops at 135 km/h (84 mph) in all-electric mode compared to the old version’s 125 km/h (78 mph). But being a plug-in hybrid, it’s best to drive the mid-size utility vehicle at lower speeds in order to maximize the efficiency of the drivetrain. What’s more, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 0.5 seconds less than before (10.5 clicks).In addition to the mechanical improvements, electric range also goes up to 45 kilometers (28 miles) as per the Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure. That’s extremely impressive for a vehicle this large and heavy, more so if you bear in mind the Outlander PHEV is more or less alone in the segment. The X5 xDrive40e doesn’t count because BMW is a premium automaker whereas Mitsubishi is not.On the handling front, the front and rear shock absorbers have been revised for improved low-speed ride quality. The Sport Mode, on the other hand, promises to bring sharper throttle responsiveness and more grip during high lateral-load cornering thanks to the Super All-Wheel Control system. The steering system, meanwhile, features a revised ratio and the power steering system’shas been re-mapped for more responsiveness and feel. Snow Mode and larger front brake discs complete the picture, so let’s move on to the way the Outlander PHEV looks.In regard to exterior styling, the front end features a different bumper extension, redesigned grille, “technical look” LED headlights , and new fog lamp bezels. At the rear, the roof-mounted spoiler contrasts nicely with the two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.Going on sale towards the end of the summer, the Outlander PHEV also benefits from rear ventilation vents, more convenient USB ports, and new accent trim for the interior. And on that note, a fully-fuelled and fully-charged Outlander PHEV “has sufficient energy capacity to power a regular household for up to 10 days.”