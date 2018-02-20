2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Upgrades To 2.4-liter Engine

Introduced in 2012 at the Paris Motor Show, the Outlander PHEV took the better part of five years
to arrive in the United States in September 2017. Six months after it went on sale in this part of the world for the 2018 model year, the plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle is entering 2019 with a few more bragging rights than before.
What’s new for 2019? Looking at the car doesn’t reveal anything of interest, other than the fact the Outlander PHEV is holding on remarkably well despite its age. The changes that are worth mentioning are found under the skin, where the 2.0-liter Otto engine of yesterday has been replaced by a 2.4-liter Atkinson plant.
The different cycle and the 400 cubic centimeters of additional displacement “allow for higher torque, smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency,”
though Mitsubishi
didn’t reveal any relevant figures whatsoever. What the Japanese automaker is willing to share at this moment in time is a handful of percentages.
According to Mitsubishi, the generator output, rear motor output, and drive battery output all increased by 10 percent over the 2018 model year. The drive battery capacity, meanwhile, increased by 15 percent, which should translate to 13.8 kWh compared to the previous 12 kWh. To this effect, the electric range should increase as well, up by a few miles from the current model year’s 22 miles.
The electrified crossover will make its world premiere at the beginning of March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show alongside the e-Evolution Concept
, with the latter introduced to the public back in October at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Since its European market launch at the beginning of 2013, the Outlander PHEV sold more than 100,000 examples in this part of the world, with total sales surpassing 140,000 units of the mid-size SUV
.
As part of the Alliance 2022 business plan, Mitsubishi will launch five all-new models
in by the end of 2020. In addition to these newcomers, the automaker took up the challenge to facelift six existing models, one of which being the 2019 Outlander PHEV.