New Mitsubishi Lancer Could Be A Crossover, Will Ride On Renault-Nissan Platform

Introduced in 1973, the Lancer went on to become a household name, representing Mitsubishi across the world. The latest generation went on sale in 2007, and at the present moment, availability is limited to a handful of markets (including China).
The 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer may still be in stock in the United States ($17,795), but the truth of the matter is that it’s irrelevant against the more modern, better-equipped competition. The nameplate won’t die, however, with the Japanese automaker planning on reviving the Lancer in the guise of a C-segment crossover.
Ever since the e-Evolution Concept went official at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, we knew that Mitsubishi is cooking something up. Chief operating officer Trevor Mann let it slip that the Lancer will live on, with the direction of the newcomer “close to being finalized.” Speaking to Auto Express, Trevor said the following:
“We have a long-range product plan that’s pretty solid until 2025, and a dotted line beyond that (…) Lancer’s probably the easiest one; we believe we’ve got a solution that could fit the segment (…) I think because the segment is so large globally, we’ve got to take a look at it.” Given this information, what else is there to know?
Enter Tsunehiro Kunimoto, chief designer at Mitsubishi. “Just because it’s C-segment doesn’t mean it has to be a very conventional hatchback,” he highlighted. “Maybe we can create a new type of hatchback vehicle. We’re thinking quite radically,” so there you have it. The crossover body style is all but confirmed, right?
As for the nitty-gritty, the Lancer is expected to transition to the CMF-C/D platform as part of the Alliance 2022 business plan. The C/D architecture of the Renault-Nissan Common Module Family is used in applications such as the Nissan Qashqai, Renault Kadjar, Nissan X-Trail, and Renault Koleos, as well as the Renault Megane and Nissan Pulsar.
The next Mitsubishi Outlander is also expected to go CMF-C/D. With this vehicle architecture, Mitsubishi will be able to equip the Lancer with some sort of electrification, be it mild hybrid, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid like the Outlander PHEV.
