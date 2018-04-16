2019 Mitsubishi L200 (Triton) Facelift Flaunts Dynamic Shield Design Elements

On the World Wide Web, spy photos of the mid-cycle refresh of the L200 are making the rounds. And as you can tell, the mid-size pickup will borrow some of the front-end styling of the Pajero Sport. It was expected, though, more so if you bear in mind that the body-on-frame SUV shares the oily bits with Mitsubishi’s truck.
The 2019 model year L200 features Dynamic Shield design elements from the Pajero Sport, with influences from newer products such as the Xpander people carrier and Eclipse Cross compact utility vehicle. A closer look at the grille reveals a thin strip of chrome that connects the two headlight clusters.
Moving on to the rear-end design, you won’t find too many differences around here. New graphics for the taillights and a resculpted bumper is all there is to talk about, with the tailgate and rear three-quarter panels looking unchanged from the pre-facelift L200. If it ain't broke, why fix it?
Although it resembles the Mitsubishi GR-HEV Concept from 2013, the new-look L200 won’t be too different under the skin. Heavy-duty leaf springs at the rear at a multi-link setup up front, ladder frame chassis, and a one-tonne payload is how this workhorse ikes to roll. The interior won’t get your heart racing either, with Mitsubishi trailing behind Nissan’s Navara NP300.
There’s also a Fiat-branded version of the L200 called Fullback, which started production in 2016 at the Laem Chabang plant in Thailand. For the time being, it’s not known if the Italians will introduce a mid-cycle facelift too.
Also known as the Triton and Strada, the L200 is at its fifth generation since 2014. Adding confusion to the mix, the truck is called Ram 1200 in the Middle East thanks to the partnership with Fiat Chrysler that gave birth to the Fullback mentioned beforehand. The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, which is in its third generation since 2015, bears the name Montero Sport in places such as the Philippines. In the UK, however, it's called Shogun Sport.
