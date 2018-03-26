Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II Pickup Truck Looks Like an Amateur Tuning Job

Designed by the Special Vehicle Projects division of Mitsubishi UK
, 250 examples of the limited-edition model will ever be manufactured. All of them are equipped with obnoxious orange accents, combined with pearlescent Diamond Black paint. The body shell can also be had in grey.
From the wheels to the headlight and taillight trim, door handles to roof bars, grille to fog-lamp surrounds, the orange is on a different level altogether. It may stand out from the crowd in terms of road presence, but on the other hand, the Barbarian SVP II also sticks out like a sore thumb in comparison to other pickups
in the segment.
The cabin is no better, with the leather/suede seat upholstery featuring a six-pack design. Orange stitching, piping, and paneling, SVP-embossed floor mats, numbered plaque, and orange illuminated door entry guards also come standard. In defense of the mid-size pickup, Mitsubishi UK made sure that is features all the bells and whistles that matter, including Smartphone Link Display Audio, cruise control, keyless go, parking camera, and Bi-Xenon headlamps
with LED daytime running lights.
Available exclusively as a Double Cab with 17-inch wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, the SVP II further boasts wheel arch extensions on all four corners. “An honest-to-God truck”
is not how this fellow can be described, but on the other hand, there are lots of people who indulge in the show-offy makeover.
Pricing? £29,830 excluding VAT, which makes it more expensive than the previous Barbarian SVP
with the six-speed manual. And yes, there's an automatic available as well.