autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II Pickup Truck Looks Like an Amateur Tuning Job

26 Mar 2018, 7:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When you think of a limited-edition car, chances are an MSO-ified McLaren comes to mind. Back on planet Earth, volume-oriented automakers are more restrained with their special editions. But on the other hand, there’s nothing understated about the Barbarian SVP II, a spruced-up Mitsubishi L200 that appears to have come out of an alternate Fast & Furious, one with pickup trucks instead of import sports cars.
8 photos
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP IIMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP IIMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP IIMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP IIMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP IIMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP IIMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II
Designed by the Special Vehicle Projects division of Mitsubishi UK, 250 examples of the limited-edition model will ever be manufactured. All of them are equipped with obnoxious orange accents, combined with pearlescent Diamond Black paint. The body shell can also be had in grey.

From the wheels to the headlight and taillight trim, door handles to roof bars, grille to fog-lamp surrounds, the orange is on a different level altogether. It may stand out from the crowd in terms of road presence, but on the other hand, the Barbarian SVP II also sticks out like a sore thumb in comparison to other pickups in the segment.

The cabin is no better, with the leather/suede seat upholstery featuring a six-pack design. Orange stitching, piping, and paneling, SVP-embossed floor mats, numbered plaque, and orange illuminated door entry guards also come standard. In defense of the mid-size pickup, Mitsubishi UK made sure that is features all the bells and whistles that matter, including Smartphone Link Display Audio, cruise control, keyless go, parking camera, and Bi-Xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights.

Available exclusively as a Double Cab with 17-inch wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, the SVP II further boasts wheel arch extensions on all four corners. “An honest-to-God truckis not how this fellow can be described, but on the other hand, there are lots of people who indulge in the show-offy makeover.

Pricing? £29,830 excluding VAT, which makes it more expensive than the previous Barbarian SVP with the six-speed manual. And yes, there's an automatic available as well.
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II UK 2018 Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck Mitsubishi Special Edition
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
MITSUBISHI models:
MITSUBISHI Eclipse CrossMITSUBISHI Eclipse Cross CrossoverMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander SportMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander Sport CrossoverMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander SportMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander Sport CrossoverMITSUBISHI Outlander PHEVMITSUBISHI Outlander PHEV Large SUVMITSUBISHI Mirage G4MITSUBISHI Mirage G4 SmallAll MITSUBISHI models  
 
 