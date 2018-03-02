autoevolution
 

Turbocharged Renault-Nissan-Mitubishi to Sell 14 Million Cars per Year by 2022

2 Mar 2018, 10:33 UTC
by
Last year has been Heaven-sent for the automotive industry, with at least three auto groups posting total sales of over 10 million units globally. The performance made all three claim, at the same time, to be the world’s best selling auto company in 2017.
The Renault-Nissan-Mitubishi alliance is one of those three groups, but has plans to leave all competition way behind in the years ahead. As part of the 2022 goal the three carmakers have set for themselves, the total number of cars they would sell by 2022 should increase to a total of 14 million units. That’s an over 30 percent increase compared to the total number of cars sold in 2017 by the group.

In order to achieve that, all three carmakers have decided to further intertwine their operations, by accelerating convergence of operations in engineering, manufacturing, purchasing, quality and total customer satisfaction (TCS), aftersales and business development.

Loosely translated, that means attracting some more Mitsubishi into the mix. Renault and Nissan operations have been combined to some degree since 2002, but Mitsubishi started pitching in only since 2016. In 2017, Mitsubishi sold only a little over a million cars out of the total 10.6 million achieved by the group.

At first, by April 2018, Mitsubishi will try and integrate operations with the other two carmakers in purchasing, business development, quality and TCS, while in 2019 it should join engineering and manufacturing efforts, and will start having access to common platforms and powertrains.

“We are accelerating convergence to support our member companies with rising synergies,” said Carlos Ghosn, CEO of the alliance.

“The Alliance will turbo-charge the performance and growth of its member companies, while preserving the autonomy and distinct strategies of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.”

In all, the group plans to release in the following years nine million vehicles from four common platforms, accounting for three quarters of total volumes by 2022.
