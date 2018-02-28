autoevolution
 

Mitsubishi Eupheme Plug-In SUV to Start Selling in China

The first plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) SUV manufactured by Mitsubishi’s Chinese joint venture will start selling on the local market from March, under the Eupheme name.
The PHEV is co-developed with Chinese Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) and will give customers a very respectable range of 600 kilometers (372 miles), with an average fuel economy of 1.8l/100 km (130 mpg).

The hybrid system of the Eupheme is comprised of a 1.5 liter Atkinson cycle gasoline engine with 95 horsepower on tap, paired to an electromechanical coupling system with a 130 kW electric motor. Energy generated by the gasoline engine, as well as that from plug charging, is stored in a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack.

Plans are to sell the Eupheme in five Chinese cities at first: Changsha, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Tianjin. The SUVs reach is likely to be expanded some more by the end of the year, with other cities to be added. The model will be priced at $33,000 on the local market, before subsidies are applied.

The rather inexpensive SUV will boast much of the features one would expect to see in such a model. The Eupheme will be fitted with a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery and six airbags, among others.

In 2017, China was the Japanese carmaker’s largest market. In November and December alone, the market posted an increase in sales of 51%. By 2019, Mitsubishi plans to double the sale of locally manufactured vehicles, through twice as many dealerships than it had in 2016.

Aside from the Eupheme, Mitsubishi will also be focussing on the Chinese market on the development of other four-wheel drive and PHEV SUVs for the world’s largest auto market.

"The launch of Eupheme is an important milestone for GMMC, and demonstrates the critical role that PHEV technology will play in meeting Chinese consumers' needs and the government's sustainable development goals,” said Osamu Masuko, Mitsubishi’s CEO.
