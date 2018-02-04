autoevolution
 

2019 Mitsubishi Delica Spied, Borrows Styling Cues From The Xpander

4 Feb 2018, 13:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember the Delica Concept renderings from August 2017? What about the Xpander from earlier that month? As it happens, Mitsubishi took inspiration from both to come up with the all-new Delica. “The what?”
10 photos
2019 Mitsubishi Delica2019 Mitsubishi Delica2019 Mitsubishi Delica2019 Mitsubishi Delica2019 Mitsubishi Delica2019 Mitsubishi Delica2019 Mitsubishi Delica2019 Mitsubishi Delica2019 Mitsubishi Delica
The boxy-shaped people carrier has seating for eight adults, and if it appears that it looks like a van, that’s because it is one deep down inside. Bearing in mind the Delica we know entered production in 2007 at the automaker’s Nagoya plant in Japan, it is about damn time for a redesign.

Our carparazzi caught what appears to be a production-ready prototype testing in Northern Europe in the coldest weather imaginable, and from the looks of it, not much has changed in terms of utility. The most obvious difference over the previous Delica is the front end, which screams Xpander through every pore. Not bad for a multi-purpose vehicle, right?

An alternative to larger SUVs and crossovers, the 2019 Mitsubishi Delica will be offered as standard with S-AWD (Super All Wheel Control), the automaker’s full-time four-wheel-drive system. Front-wheel-drive won’t be available at all as per our sources, which is interesting, to say the least.

A newly-developed 2.2-liter turbo diesel is expected to be offered, with 170 horsepower at its disposal and torque in the ballpark of 400 Nm. Transmission choices remain a mystery at this point, though the most likely contender is a torque-converter auto with six forward speeds.

Being part of the Renault-Nissan alliance since 2016, Mitsubishi Motors looks forward to a future based on in-group synergies. Five all-new models are confirmed to launch by 2020 as part of the “Drive for Growth” business plan, in addition to six facelifts for current-generation models.

Sport utility, 4WD, and plug-in hybrid vehicles are high on the automaker’s priorities list, with lots of know-how and technical solutions to come from alliance partners Renault and Nissan. Think the Mirage and Pajero, which are expected to share their platforms, engines, and transmissions with the Renault Clio and Nissan Patrol, respectively.
2019 Mitsubishi Delica spyshots Mitsubishi Delica people carrier Mitsubishi minivan Japan
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MITSUBISHI models:
MITSUBISHI Eclipse CrossMITSUBISHI Eclipse Cross CrossoverMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander SportMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander Sport CrossoverMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander SportMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander Sport CrossoverMITSUBISHI Outlander PHEVMITSUBISHI Outlander PHEV Large SUVMITSUBISHI Mirage G4MITSUBISHI Mirage G4 SmallAll MITSUBISHI models  