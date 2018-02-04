2019 Mitsubishi Delica Spied, Borrows Styling Cues From The Xpander

The boxy-shaped people carrier has seating for eight adults, and if it appears that it looks like a van, that’s because it is one deep down inside. Bearing in mind the Delica we know entered production in 2007 at the automaker’s Nagoya plant in Japan, it is about damn time for a redesign.
Our carparazzi caught what appears to be a production-ready prototype testing in Northern Europe in the coldest weather imaginable, and from the looks of it, not much has changed in terms of utility. The most obvious difference over the previous Delica is the front end, which screams Xpander
through every pore. Not bad for a multi-purpose vehicle, right?
An alternative to larger SUVs and crossovers, the 2019 Mitsubishi Delica will be offered as standard with S-AWD
(Super All Wheel Control), the automaker’s full-time four-wheel-drive
system. Front-wheel-drive won’t be available at all as per our sources, which is interesting, to say the least.
A newly-developed 2.2-liter turbo diesel is expected to be offered, with 170 horsepower at its disposal and torque in the ballpark of 400 Nm. Transmission choices remain a mystery at this point, though the most likely contender is a torque-converter auto with six forward speeds.
Being part of the Renault-Nissan alliance since 2016, Mitsubishi Motors looks forward to a future based on in-group synergies. Five all-new models are confirmed to launch by 2020 as part of the “Drive for Growth” business plan
, in addition to six facelifts for current-generation models.
Sport utility, 4WD
, and plug-in hybrid vehicles are high on the automaker’s priorities list, with lots of know-how and technical solutions to come from alliance partners Renault and Nissan. Think the Mirage
and Pajero
, which are expected to share their platforms, engines, and transmissions with the Renault Clio and Nissan Patrol, respectively.