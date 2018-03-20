autoevolution
Damien Escobar Sings the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Back on TV

20 Mar 2018, 10:18 UTC ·
by
The new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has already arrived in dealerships across the United States, retailing for $23,295, destination charge not included. But, as with any new product, making it known requires an advertising campaign.
A few weeks after the marketing campaign started in Europe, the Japanese have launched the U.S. version as well, backed by Emmy award-winning violinist Damien Escobar and pianist William Joseph.

The idea behind the advertising spots showing the musicians and the Eclipse is simple. Mitsubishi considers the Eclipse a classic, so it matched it with, for instance, a classic interpretation of Twisted Sister's 1984 rock anthem I Wanna Rock.

But, as we all know, this version of the Eclipse is not classic at all, except perhaps in its borrowing of the name from the legendary sport compact car.

"The juxtaposition of classical instruments playing a contemporary song adds emotion and intrigue to the cinematic footage of the Eclipse Cross," claims Francine Harsini, Mitsubishi North America marketing head.

For some years, Mitsubishi has been absent from network television advertising in the U.S., but the money spent on this campaign, the highest in the past 11 years, will mean some air time for the Eclipse. The spots would air nationwide on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as Hulu and YouTube.

The new Eclipse Cross comes with a few novelties, such as the Super All-Wheel Control, a successor of the full-time four-wheel drive system employed for the first time on the Lancer Evolution in 2007.

A sort of heads-up display is also one of the defining features of the Eclipse Cross, that shows real-time vehicle information. Although not really a HUD, as it pops out from the dash, it is an eye-catching feature.

Under the hood, the U.S. Eclipse Cross will use a single unit, a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbo-engine, so that customers don’t have trouble picking from too many versions.

